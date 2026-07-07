Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026

T20

LAT
LAT
YOR
YOR

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Collins Danielle, Cross Kate, Dickinson Rachel, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Johnson Grace M, Jones Evelyn, Jones Hannah, Kaur Harmanpreet, Kesteven Tilly, King Alana, Lamb Emma, Lanning Meg, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Morris Fi, Morris Sophie, Norris Tara, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Smale Seren, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Threlkeld Ellie, Villiers Mady
Benchno information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Campbell Ami, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Garton Holly, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Langston Beth, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Oliver Amelia, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Winfield Lauren, Woolston Jessica, Wrightson Emma
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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