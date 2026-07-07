Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026

T20

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YOR
YOR

Playing

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YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Blackwell Ines

no information yet

Bolton Nicole

all rounder

Brown Natalie

all rounder

Breese Olvia

no information yet

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Collins Danielle

no information yet

Garton Holly

no information yet

Dickinson Rachel

no information yet

Lee Jeanie

no information yet

Love Amelia

no information yet

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

McColl Megan

all rounder

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Kaur Harmanpreet

all rounder

Oliver Amelia

no information yet

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate

no information yet

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Luus Sune

all rounder

Woolston Jessica

all rounder

Mack Katie

batsman

Wrightson Emma

no information yet

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Morris Fi

bowler

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Telford Ella

all rounder

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Bench

LAT
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YOR
YOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet