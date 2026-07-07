Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 10.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Olivia
bowler
Blackwell Ines
no information yet
Bolton Nicole
all rounder
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Brown Natalie
all rounder
Breese Olvia
no information yet
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Campbell Ami
batsman
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Collins Danielle
batsman
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Collins Danielle
no information yet
Garton Holly
no information yet
Cross Kate
bowler
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Dickinson Rachel
no information yet
Hall Grace
bowler
Dyson Alice
bowler
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Langston Beth
bowler
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Lee Jeanie
no information yet
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Heap Liberty
bowler
Love Amelia
no information yet
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Marshall Laura
batsman
Jones Evelyn
batsman
McColl Megan
all rounder
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Oliver Amelia
no information yet
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate
no information yet
King Alana
bowler
Slater Rachel
bowler
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Thomas Erin
batsman
Lanning Meg
batsman
Thomas Olivia
bowler
Lewis Gaby
batsman
Ward Maddie
batsman
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Luus Sune
all rounder
Woolston Jessica
all rounder
Mack Katie
batsman
Wrightson Emma
no information yet
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Miles Natasha
batsman
Morris Fi
bowler
Morris Sophie
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Satterthwaite Amy
batsman
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Tahuhu Lea
bowler
Telford Ella
all rounder
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Villiers Mady
bowler
Match has not started yet