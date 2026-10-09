Match details Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds First class Plunket Shield 06.12.2026

First class

Auckland

AUC
AUC
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Plunket Shield 26/27
Date:Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, December 06, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Auckland Aces Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Anderson Corey, Ashok Adithya, Barry Michael J, Bassett-Graham Jonny, Beghin Graeme, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Bopara Ravi, Brown Jamie, Cachopa Craig, Chapman Mark, de Silva Aravinda, Delport Louis Johannes, Ferguson Lockie, Ferns Danru, Finch Aaron, Fletcher Cam, Fuller James, Gibson Matthew, Guptill-Bunce Michael Luke, Guptill Martin, Harjot Harjot, Harrison Ryan, Hira Roneel Magan, Hodge Brad, Horne Benjamin James, Johal Harjot, Juan Grobbelaar Donovan, Keene Simon, Lister Benjamin, Mahmood Azhar, Majithia R, McEwan Matthew Brook, McGregor Sumpter Flynn, McKenzie Jock, Meaker Stuart, Morgan Pringle Oliver, Morrison Andrew Ross, Munro Colin, Mustard Phil, Nash Chris, Nidamanuru Anil Teja, O Dowd Max, Phillips Glenn, Quinn Matt, Raval Jeet, Robbie O'Donnell, Rodden Bradley, Sclanders Michael, Snedden Michael Warwick, Solia Sean, Somerville Will, Sunde Quinn, Sussex Jordan, ter Braak Ross Matthew, Vince James, William O'Donnell, Worker George, Wright Luke, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Blundell Tom, Bracewell Michael, Conway Devon, Greenwood Nick, Hartshorn James William, Johnson Troy Manning, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, McLachlan Callum, McPeake Iain Geoffrey, Milne Adam, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Tashkoff Jesse, van Beek Logan, Younghusband Peter Francis
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumEden Park Outer Oval
CityAuckland
Capacity4000
EndsCity End
Hosts toSandringham End

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