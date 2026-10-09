Match details Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds First class Plunket Shield 06.12.2026
First class
Auckland
Match Info
|Match:
|Plunket Shield 26/27
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, December 06, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Auckland Aces Squad
Wellington Firebirds Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Eden Park Outer Oval
|City
|Auckland
|Capacity
|4000
|Ends
|City End
|Hosts to
|Sandringham End
Match has not started yet