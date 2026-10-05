Match details Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings List a Ford Trophy 07.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ford Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, November 07, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Central Stags Squad
Canterbury Kings Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|McLean Park
|City
|Napier
|Capacity
|19700
|Ends
|Centennial Stand End
|Hosts to
|Embankment End
Match has not started yet