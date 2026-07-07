Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 11.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lancashire Thunder Squad
Durham Squad
|Players
|Armitage Hollie, Bates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Graham Heather, Heath Bess, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Thompson Grace, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Turner Sophia, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia, Windsor Emily
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet