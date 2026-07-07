Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 11.07.2026

T20

LAT
LAT
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Collins Danielle, Cross Kate, Dickinson Rachel, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Johnson Grace M, Jones Evelyn, Jones Hannah, Kaur Harmanpreet, Kesteven Tilly, King Alana, Lamb Emma, Lanning Meg, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Morris Fi, Morris Sophie, Norris Tara, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Smale Seren, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Threlkeld Ellie, Villiers Mady
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Bates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Graham Heather, Heath Bess, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Thompson Grace, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Turner Sophia, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia, Windsor Emily
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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