Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 11.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Olivia
bowler
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Bolton Nicole
all rounder
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Brown Natalie
all rounder
Dobson Leah
batsman
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Filer Lauren
bowler
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Collins Danielle
batsman
Glen Abigail
batsman
Collins Danielle
no information yet
Graham Heather
all rounder
Cross Kate
bowler
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Dickinson Rachel
no information yet
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Dyson Alice
bowler
Levick Katie
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Robson Harriet
no information yet
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Rook Freya
no information yet
Heap Liberty
bowler
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Trotter Laura
no information yet
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Turner Sophia
bowler
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
Whiting Emily
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Windsor Emily
batsman
Lanning Meg
batsman
Lewis Gaby
batsman
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Luus Sune
all rounder
Mack Katie
batsman
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Miles Natasha
batsman
Morris Fi
bowler
Morris Sophie
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Satterthwaite Amy
batsman
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Tahuhu Lea
bowler
Telford Ella
all rounder
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Villiers Mady
bowler
Match has not started yet