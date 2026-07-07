Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 11.07.2026

T20

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DUR
DUR

Playing

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LAT
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DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Bolton Nicole

all rounder

Bates Suzie

all rounder

Brown Natalie

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Collins Danielle

no information yet

Graham Heather

all rounder

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Dickinson Rachel

no information yet

Johnson Trudy

all rounder

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Robson Harriet

no information yet

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Rook Freya

no information yet

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Trotter Laura

no information yet

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Kaur Harmanpreet

all rounder

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Luus Sune

all rounder

Mack Katie

batsman

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Morris Fi

bowler

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Telford Ella

all rounder

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Bench

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LAT
DUR
DUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet