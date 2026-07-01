Match details Yorkshire vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 01.07.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

160

LAT
LAT

163

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Lancashire Thunder won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersCampbell Ami, Thomas Erin, Jonassen Jess, Winfield Lauren, Kalis Sterre, Glenn Sarah, Langston Beth, Thomas Olivia, Cooper Claudie, Rainey Hannah, Woolston Jessica
BenchBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Clarke Alice, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Garton Holly, Hall Grace, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Oliver Amelia, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Slater Rachel, Ward Maddie, Wrightson Emma

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersLanning Meg, Jones Evelyn, Lamb Emma, Kesteven Tilly, Threlkeld Ellie, Smale Seren, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Weerappuli Venus, Morris Sophie, Morris Fi
BenchBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Carter Darcey, Collins Danielle, Collins Danielle, Dickinson Rachel, Dunkley Sophia, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Johnson Grace M, Jones Hannah, Kaur Harmanpreet, King Alana, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Satterthwaite Amy, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Villiers Mady

Venue Guide

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