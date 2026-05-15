Match details Warwickshire vs Glamorgan First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

WAR
WAR
GLA
GLA

(96 ov.) 341/8

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersDavies Alex, Yates Robert, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Malik Zen, Thompson Jordan, Gilchrist Nathan, Bamber Ethan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver
BenchAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Barker Keith, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Briggs Danny, Burgess Michael, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gleeson Richard, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Lintott Jacob, Maxwell Glenn, Miles Craig, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Young Will

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersTribe Asa Mark, Zain ul Hasan, Carlson Kiran, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Ingram Colin, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, van der Gugten Tim, Crane Mason, Norton Tom, Hadley Ryan
BenchByrom Eddie, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Gorvin Andrew William, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, McIlroy Jamie, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Root Billy, Smale William

Venue Guide

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