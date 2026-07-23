Match details Warwickshire vs Sussex First class County Championship 20.08.2026

First class

WAR
WAR
SUS
SUS

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, August 20, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Bamber Ethan, Barker Keith, Barnard Ed, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Davies Alex, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gilchrist Nathan, Gleeson Richard, Hain Sam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Malik Zen, Maxwell Glenn, Mousley Dan, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Thompson Jordan, Webster Beau, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Yates Robert, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carson Jack, Carter Oliver, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Haines Tom, Henry Troy, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Leaning Jack, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Price Tom, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Robinson Oliver, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Simpson John, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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