Match details Warwickshire vs Yorkshire First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

WAR
WAR

147

YOR
YOR

(25 ov.) 110/4

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersDavies Alex, Yates Robert, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Malik Zen, Thompson Jordan, Bamber Ethan, Booth Michael, Hannon-Dalby Oliver
BenchAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Barker Keith, Bethell Jacob, Brathwaite Kraigg, Briggs Danny, Burgess Michael, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gilchrist Nathan, Gleeson Richard, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Lintott Jacob, Maxwell Glenn, Miles Craig, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Young Will

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Bean Finlay, Wharton James Henry, Bairstow Jonny, Brook Harry, Revis Matthew L, Hill George, Bess Dom, van Beek Logan, Cliff Benjamin Michael, White Curtley-Jack
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Akhtar Jawad, Bennison Will, Buckingham Jordan, Chohan Jafer, Coad Ben, Duke Harry, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hope Shai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Naveen-ul-Haq, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Richardson Jhye, Rickelton Ryan, Root Joe, Sears Ben, Shafique Abdullah, Shakeel Saud, Shutt Jack, Singh Jay, Smith Owen, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Taylor Charlie, Tye Andrew, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, Wade Alex, Whiteman Sam, Wiese David

Venue Guide

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