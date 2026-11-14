Match details Northern Districts vs Central Stags List a Ford Trophy 12.02.2027

List a

Hamilton

NOR
NOR
CST
CST

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, February 12, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Districts Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Baker James, Birt Travis, Bocock Peter, Boult Trent, Brownlie Dean, Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, De Grandhomme Colin, Devcich Anton, Drysdale Peter, Fisher Matthew, Flynn Daniel Raymond, Gibson Jacob Michael, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johns Lauchie Ritchie, Johnston Scott Sangster, Jordan Chris, Kuggeleijn Scott, Lellman Fergus, Nethula Tarun Sai, O Brien Kevin, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Randell Brett, Raval Jeet, Reardon Nathan, Santner Mitchell, Scott Johnston Huey Samuel, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Southee Tim, Swanson Christopher John, Tremain Chris, Verma Anurag, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Watling BJ, Williamson Kane, Winter Nick
Benchno information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBoyle John Christopher Thwaites, Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Claydon Mitchell, Cleaver Dane, Cobb Josh, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Frew Jesse, Hay Gregory Robert, Heaphy Curtis, Hook Stefan, Hughes Mason Gareth, Jayawardene Mahela, Lennox Jayden, Leopard Christian Kevin, Ludick Willem, McCone Ryan James, Milne Adam, Murray Felix, Noema-Barnett Kieran, Patel Ajaz, Patel Navin, Rance Seth, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Small Bevan James, Smith Benjamin Seth, Stoyanoff Ben, Taylor Ross, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Trego Peter, Watson Ryan, Watson Todd, Weeks Matthew, Wheeler Ben, Wiggins Bayley, Worker George, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSeddon Park
CityHamilton
Capacity10000
EndsMembers End
Hosts toCity End

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