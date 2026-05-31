Match details Essex vs Lancashire Thunder T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

132

LAT
LAT

128

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersScrivens Grace, Macleod Alice, Griffith Cordelia, Grewcock Jodie, Gardner Joana, Miller Florence H, Smale Sophia, Carr Amara, Coppack Kate Louise, Munro Sophie, Gray Eva, Dowse Ariana, Heap Liberty, MacGregor Esmae
BenchBlinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Maqsood Abtaha, Penna Madeline, Winfield Lauren

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Lanning Meg, Collins Danielle, Johnson Grace M, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Smale Seren, Cross Kate, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah, Weerappuli Venus, Kesteven Tilly, Lister Ailsa, Norris Tara
BenchBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Dickinson Rachel, Dunkley Sophia, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Kaur Harmanpreet, King Alana, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Morris Sophie, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Villiers Mady

Venue Guide

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