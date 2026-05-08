Match details Worcestershire vs Durham First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

WOR
WOR

(66 ov.) 209/7

DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersLategan Dan, Libby Jake, Roderick Gareth, Ali Kashif, Hose Adam, D Oliveira Brett, Brookes Ethan, Waite Matthew, Taylor Tom, Home Jack, Darley Harry Charles
BenchAli Azhar, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Raza Sikandar, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Swanepoel Beyers, Virdi Amir, Walsh Jr Hayden

Durham Squad

PlayersLees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Gay Emilio, Bedingham David, Clark Graham, Robinson Oliver, Stokes Ben, Aldridge Kasey, Raine Ben, Robinson Luke Stephen
BenchAckermann Colin, Bailey Archie, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Conners Sam, Drissell George, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Minto James, Potts Matty, Rhodes Will, Roach Kemar, Robinson Luke, Sowter Nathan, Wood Mark

Venue Guide

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