Squads Yorkshire vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 29.07.2026

List a

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Bean Finlay

wicket keeper

Bennison Will

no information yet

Bess Dom

bowler

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Coad Ben

bowler

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Ferreira Donovan

wicket keeper

Firbank Matthew

no information yet

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Hill George

all rounder

Kelly Noah

no information yet

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Lyth Adam

batsman

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Libby Jake

batsman

Mir Usama

bowler

Root Joe

batsman

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Sutherland Will

all rounder

Tattersall Jonathan

wicket keeper

Shahzad Khurram

all rounder

Thompson Jordan

all rounder

ul-Haq Imam

no information yet

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Vagadia Yash

all rounder

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Virdi Amir

no information yet

Wiese David

all rounder

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet