Squads Yorkshire vs Worcestershire List a One-Day Cup 29.07.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Bean Finlay
wicket keeper
Allison Ben
bowler
Bennison Will
no information yet
Baker Josh
bowler
Bess Dom
bowler
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Brook Harry
batsman
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Coad Ben
bowler
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Edwards Mickey
bowler
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Ferreira Donovan
wicket keeper
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Firbank Matthew
no information yet
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Fraine William
batsman
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Gaikwad Ruturaj
batsman
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Hill George
all rounder
Finch Adam
bowler
Kelly Noah
no information yet
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Leech Dominic
bowler
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Luxton William
batsman
Holder Jason
all rounder
Lyth Adam
batsman
Home Jack
no information yet
Malan Dawid
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Milnes Matt
bowler
Jones Rob
batsman
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
O'Rourke William
bowler
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Rashid Adil
bowler
Libby Jake
batsman
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Mir Usama
bowler
Root Joe
batsman
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Shafique Abdullah
batsman
Pollock Ed
batsman
Steketee Mark
bowler
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Tattersall Jonathan
wicket keeper
Shahzad Khurram
all rounder
Thompson Jordan
all rounder
Singh Fateh
bowler
ul-Haq Imam
no information yet
Singh Yadvinder
no information yet
Vagadia Yash
all rounder
Sturgess Tommy Graham
all rounder
Wharton James Henry
batsman
Taylor Tom
all rounder
White Curtley-Jack
bowler
Virdi Amir
no information yet
Wiese David
all rounder
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Match has not started yet