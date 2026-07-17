Squads The Blaze vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026

Live
T20

BLA
BLA
DUR
DUR

(5 ov.) 33/2

Playing

BLA
BLA
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Knott Charli

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Johnson Trudy

all rounder

Bench

BLA
BLA
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Andrews Maria

no information yet

Bates Suzie

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Marlow Emma

all rounder

de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Robson Harriet

no information yet

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Rook Freya

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Trotter Laura

no information yet

Graves Teresa

all rounder

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Gunn Jenny

all rounder

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Midwood Katie

no information yet

Odedra Sonia

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Shaw Lara

all rounder

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet