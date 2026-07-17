Squads The Blaze vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Villiers Mady
bowler
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Knott Charli
all rounder
Graham Heather
all rounder
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Windsor Emily
batsman
Jones Emma
no information yet
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Turner Sophia
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Levick Katie
bowler
Phillips Charley
batsman
Filer Lauren
bowler
Bench