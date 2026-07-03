Squads The Blaze vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

BLA
BLA

121

SUR
SUR

155

Playing

BLA
BLA
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Smith Bryony

all rounder

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Bench

BLA
BLA
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Buckle Anna

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Graves Teresa

all rounder

Gunn Jenny

all rounder

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Midwood Katie

no information yet

Odedra Sonia

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Shaw Lara

all rounder