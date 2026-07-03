Squads The Blaze vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kelly Marie
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Spence Jemima
batsman
Knott Charli
all rounder
Harris Laura
batsman
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Moore Kalea
bowler
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Bench