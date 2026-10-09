Match details Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings First class Plunket Shield 27.11.2026
First class
Auckland
Match Info
|Match:
|Plunket Shield 26/27
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sunday, March 28, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, November 27, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Auckland Aces Squad
Canterbury Kings Squad
|Players
|Bowes Chad, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Eden Park Outer Oval
|City
|Auckland
|Capacity
|4000
|Ends
|City End
|Hosts to
|Sandringham End
Match has not started yet