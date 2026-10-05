Match details Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds List a Ford Trophy 11.11.2026

List a

Napier

CST
CST
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 11, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBoyle John Christopher Thwaites, Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Claydon Mitchell, Cleaver Dane, Cobb Josh, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Frew Jesse, Hay Gregory Robert, Heaphy Curtis, Hook Stefan, Hughes Mason Gareth, Jayawardene Mahela, Lennox Jayden, Leopard Christian Kevin, Ludick Willem, McCone Ryan James, Milne Adam, Murray Felix, Noema-Barnett Kieran, Patel Ajaz, Patel Navin, Rance Seth, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Small Bevan James, Smith Benjamin Seth, Stoyanoff Ben, Taylor Ross, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Trego Peter, Watson Ryan, Watson Todd, Weeks Matthew, Wheeler Ben, Wiggins Bayley, Worker George, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Allen Finn, Balaji Lakshmipathy, Bennett Hamish, Bhula Jakob, Birt Travis, Blundell Tom, Borthwick Scott, Bracewell Michael, Colson Fraser John, Conway Devon, Dernbach Jade, Fletcher Andrew, Fletcher Luke, Georgeson Luke, Gibson James David, Greenwood Nick, Hancock David, Hartshorn James William, Hodge Brad, Hose Adam, Johns Lauchie Ritchie, Johnson Brett Manning, Johnson Troy Manning, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Kuggeleijn Scott, Leonard Adam John, McComb Kieran, McLachlan Callum, McPeake Iain Geoffrey, Muller Travis, Neesham James, Newton Ollie, Nofal Malcolm John, Patel Jeetan, Pollard Michael, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tait Shaun, Tashkoff Jesse, Taylor Matthew, van Beek Logan, Vishvaka Devan, Woakes Chris, Woodcock Luke James, Younghusband Peter Francis
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMcLean Park
CityNapier
Capacity19700
EndsCentennial Stand End
Hosts toEmbankment End

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