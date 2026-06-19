Match details Sussex vs Hampshire First class County Championship 19.06.2026

First class

SUS
SUS

(35 ov.) 121/3

HAM
HAM

191

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 19, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersHughes Daniel, Haines Tom, Alsop Tom, Leaning Jack, Coles James Matthew, Simpson John, Price Tom, Carson Jack, Goodman Dominic Charles, Hunt Sean Frank, Unadkat Jaydev
BenchArcher Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carter Oliver, Clark Tom, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Henry Troy, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Robinson Oliver, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Ward Harrison

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Gubbins Nick, Orr Ali, Lehmann Jake, Prest Thomas James, Brown Ben, Potgieter Delano, Organ Felix, Neal Andrew, Abbott Kyle, Jack Eddie
BenchBaker Sonny, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, Middleton Fletcha, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris, Yusuf Codi Ethan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet