Match details Central Stags vs Otago Volts List a Ford Trophy 06.02.2027

List a

Napier

CST
CST
OVO
OVO

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, February 06, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBoyle John Christopher Thwaites, Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Claydon Mitchell, Cleaver Dane, Cobb Josh, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Frew Jesse, Hay Gregory Robert, Heaphy Curtis, Hook Stefan, Hughes Mason Gareth, Jayawardene Mahela, Lennox Jayden, Leopard Christian Kevin, Ludick Willem, McCone Ryan James, Milne Adam, Murray Felix, Noema-Barnett Kieran, Patel Ajaz, Patel Navin, Rance Seth, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Small Bevan James, Smith Benjamin Seth, Stoyanoff Ben, Taylor Ross, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Trego Peter, Watson Ryan, Watson Todd, Weeks Matthew, Wheeler Ben, Wiggins Bayley, Worker George, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Barnes Warren Dale, Beaton Tom, Broom Neil, Chu Max, Clout Tommy, Cox Ben, Craig Mark Donald, Cumming Jacob Mark, Duffy Jacob, Duffy Ryan Mitchell, Earle Soper Blair, Finnie Joshua Liam, Foxcroft Dean, Fuller James, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hawkins Camden Thomas, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Hicks Shawn, Holder Jason, Hunter Jack Sean, James Whelan Ryan Leonard, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Kindley Hunter, Kitchen Anaru Kyle, Kwant Nick Michael, Lee Brett, Lockrose Ben, Ma'ara Ave, McClenaghan Mitchell, McKay Jarrod, McKenzie Angus, Muller Travis, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Dale, Phillips Glenn, Rae Michael, Raine Ben, Renwick Mitchell, Rippon Michael, Rodden Bradley, Rutherford Hamish, Smith Nathan, Tasman-Jones Joshua John, Todd Jamal, Viljoen Christoffel, Wheeler-Greenall Beckham, Wilson Brad
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMcLean Park
CityNapier
Capacity19700
EndsCentennial Stand End
Hosts toEmbankment End

Match has not started yet