Match details Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings List a Ford Trophy 03.11.2026

List a

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
CKI
CKI

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 03, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Barnes Warren Dale, Beaton Tom, Broom Neil, Chu Max, Clout Tommy, Cox Ben, Craig Mark Donald, Cumming Jacob Mark, Duffy Jacob, Duffy Ryan Mitchell, Earle Soper Blair, Finnie Joshua Liam, Foxcroft Dean, Fuller James, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hawkins Camden Thomas, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Hicks Shawn, Holder Jason, Hunter Jack Sean, James Whelan Ryan Leonard, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Kindley Hunter, Kitchen Anaru Kyle, Kwant Nick Michael, Lee Brett, Lockrose Ben, Ma'ara Ave, McClenaghan Mitchell, McKay Jarrod, McKenzie Angus, Muller Travis, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Dale, Phillips Glenn, Rae Michael, Raine Ben, Renwick Mitchell, Rippon Michael, Rodden Bradley, Rutherford Hamish, Smith Nathan, Tasman-Jones Joshua John, Todd Jamal, Viljoen Christoffel, Wheeler-Greenall Beckham, Wilson Brad
Benchno information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersAstle Todd, Benton Jeremy, Bowes Chad, Boyle John Christopher Thwaites, Boyle Matt, Case JS, Chamberlain HJ, Coburn Blake Peter, Davey Sean Benjamin, Davidson Michael Scott John, Edekar A, Ellis Andrew Malcolm, Foulkes Zak, Garrett Trevor James, Hay Matthew, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Johnston Timothy Glyn, Latham Jackson, Latham Tom, Laughlin Ben, Lortan Tyler Michael, MacRury Thomas John, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McCullum Brendon, Mitchell Daryl, Murdoch Stephen Joseph, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Paul Cam, Sams Daniel, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish, Stokes Ben, ten Doeschate Ryan, van Woerkom Theo, Watson Shane, Williams Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Otago Oval
CityDunedin
Capacity4500
EndsSouthern End
Hosts toNorthern End

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