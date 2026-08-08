Match details Hampshire vs Sussex First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

HAM
HAM
SUS
SUS

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baker Sonny, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, Middleton Fletcha, Neal Andrew, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Petrie Harry, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carson Jack, Carter Oliver, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Haines Tom, Henry Troy, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Leaning Jack, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Price Tom, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Robinson Oliver, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Simpson John, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet