Match details Canterbury Kings vs Northern Brave List a Ford Trophy 11.11.2026

List a

Christchurch

CKI
CKI
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 11, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersAstle Todd, Benton Jeremy, Bowes Chad, Boyle John Christopher Thwaites, Boyle Matt, Case JS, Chamberlain HJ, Coburn Blake Peter, Davey Sean Benjamin, Davidson Michael Scott John, Edekar A, Ellis Andrew Malcolm, Foulkes Zak, Garrett Trevor James, Hay Matthew, Hay Mitchell James, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Johnston Timothy Glyn, Kwant Nick Michael, Latham Jackson, Latham Tom, Laughlin Ben, Lortan Tyler Michael, MacRury Thomas John, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McCullum Brendon, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Murdoch Stephen Joseph, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Paul Cam, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sams Daniel, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish, Stokes Ben, ten Doeschate Ryan, van Woerkom Theo, Watson Shane, Williams Will
Benchno information yet

Northern Brave Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Baker James, Birt Travis, Bocock Peter, Boult Trent, Brownlie Dean, Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, De Grandhomme Colin, Devcich Anton, Drysdale Peter, Fisher Matthew, Flynn Daniel Raymond, Gibson Jacob Michael, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johns Lauchie Ritchie, Johnston Scott Sangster, Jordan Chris, Kuggeleijn Scott, Lellman Fergus, Nethula Tarun Sai, O Brien Kevin, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Randell Brett, Raval Jeet, Reardon Nathan, Santner Mitchell, Scott Johnston Huey Samuel, Seifert Tim, Southee Tim, Swanson Christopher John, Tremain Chris, Verma Anurag, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Watling BJ, Williamson Kane, Winter Nick
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumHagley Oval
CityChristchurch
Capacity8000
EndsPort Hills end
Hosts toCity end

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