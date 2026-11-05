Match details Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings List a Ford Trophy 02.02.2027

List a

Napier

CST
CST
CKI
CKI

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, February 02, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:McLean Park, Napier, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBoyle John Christopher Thwaites, Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Claydon Mitchell, Cleaver Dane, Cobb Josh, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Frew Jesse, Hay Gregory Robert, Heaphy Curtis, Hook Stefan, Hughes Mason Gareth, Jayawardene Mahela, Lennox Jayden, Leopard Christian Kevin, Ludick Willem, McCone Ryan James, Milne Adam, Murray Felix, Noema-Barnett Kieran, Patel Ajaz, Patel Navin, Rance Seth, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Small Bevan James, Smith Benjamin Seth, Stoyanoff Ben, Taylor Ross, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Trego Peter, Watson Ryan, Watson Todd, Weeks Matthew, Wheeler Ben, Wiggins Bayley, Worker George, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersAstle Todd, Benton Jeremy, Bowes Chad, Boyle Matt, Case JS, Chamberlain HJ, Coburn Blake Peter, Davey Sean Benjamin, Davidson Michael Scott John, Edekar A, Ellis Andrew Malcolm, Foulkes Zak, Garrett Trevor James, Hay Matthew, Hay Mitchell James, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Johnston Timothy Glyn, Kwant Nick Michael, Latham Jackson, Latham Tom, Laughlin Ben, Lortan Tyler Michael, MacRury Thomas John, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McCullum Brendon, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Murdoch Stephen Joseph, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Paul Cam, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sams Daniel, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish, Stokes Ben, ten Doeschate Ryan, van Woerkom Theo, Watson Shane, Williams Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMcLean Park
CityNapier
Capacity19700
EndsCentennial Stand End
Hosts toEmbankment End

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