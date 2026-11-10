Match details Auckland Aces vs Central Stags List a Ford Trophy 09.02.2027

List a

Auckland

AUC
AUC
CST
CST

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, February 09, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Auckland Aces Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Anderson Corey, Ashok Adithya, Barry Michael J, Bassett-Graham Jonny, Beghin Graeme, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Bopara Ravi, Briggs Cole Jeffery, Brown Jamie, Cachopa Craig, Chapman Mark, de Silva Aravinda, Delport Louis Johannes, Ferguson Lockie, Ferns Danru, Finch Aaron, Fletcher Cam, Fuller James, Gibson Matthew, Guptill-Bunce Michael Luke, Guptill Martin, Harjot Harjot, Harrison Ryan, Hira Roneel Magan, Hodge Brad, Horne Benjamin James, Johal Harjot, Juan Grobbelaar Donovan, Keene Simon, Lister Benjamin, Mahmood Azhar, Majithia R, McEwan Matthew Brook, McGregor Sumpter Flynn, McKenzie Jock, Meaker Stuart, Morgan Pringle Oliver, Morrison Andrew Ross, Munro Colin, Mustard Phil, Nash Chris, Neesham James, Nidamanuru Anil Teja, O Dowd Max, Phillips Glenn, Quinn Matt, Raval Jeet, Robbie O'Donnell, Rodden Bradley, Sclanders Michael, Snedden Michael Warwick, Solia Sean, Somerville Will, Sunde Quinn, Sussex Jordan, ter Braak Ross Matthew, Vince James, William O'Donnell, Worker George, Wright Luke, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Central Stags Squad

PlayersBoyle John Christopher Thwaites, Bracewell Doug, Bruce Tom, Clark William, Clarkson Josh, Claydon Mitchell, Cleaver Dane, Cobb Josh, Field Joey, Findlay Toby Aitken, Frew Jesse, Hay Gregory Robert, Heaphy Curtis, Hook Stefan, Hughes Mason Gareth, Jayawardene Mahela, Lennox Jayden, Leopard Christian Kevin, Ludick Willem, McCone Ryan James, Milne Adam, Murray Felix, Noema-Barnett Kieran, Patel Ajaz, Patel Navin, Rance Seth, Randell Brett, Schaw Angus, Schmulian Bradley, Small Bevan James, Smith Benjamin Seth, Stoyanoff Ben, Taylor Ross, Tickner Blair, Toole Raymond, Trego Peter, Watson Ryan, Watson Todd, Weeks Matthew, Wheeler Ben, Wiggins Bayley, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumEden Park Outer Oval
CityAuckland
Capacity4000
EndsCity End
Hosts toSandringham End

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