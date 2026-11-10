Match details Auckland Aces vs Central Stags List a Ford Trophy 09.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ford Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, February 09, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Auckland Aces Squad
Central Stags Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Eden Park Outer Oval
|City
|Auckland
|Capacity
|4000
|Ends
|City End
|Hosts to
|Sandringham End
Match has not started yet