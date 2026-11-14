Match details Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds List a Ford Trophy 12.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ford Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, February 12, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Canterbury Kings Squad
Wellington Firebirds Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Hagley Oval
|City
|Christchurch
|Capacity
|8000
|Ends
|Port Hills end
|Hosts to
|City end
Match has not started yet