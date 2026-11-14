Match details Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds List a Ford Trophy 12.02.2027

List a

Christchurch

CKI
CKI
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, February 12, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersAstle Todd, Benton Jeremy, Bowes Chad, Boyle John Christopher Thwaites, Boyle Matt, Case JS, Chamberlain HJ, Coburn Blake Peter, Davey Sean Benjamin, Davidson Michael Scott John, Edekar A, Ellis Andrew Malcolm, Foulkes Zak, Garrett Trevor James, Hay Matthew, Hay Mitchell James, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Henry Matt, Hunter Dylan, Jamieson Kyle, Johnston Timothy Glyn, Kwant Nick Michael, Latham Jackson, Latham Tom, Laughlin Ben, Lortan Tyler Michael, MacRury Thomas John, Mariu Rhys, McClure Ken, McConchie Cole, McCullum Brendon, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Murdoch Stephen Joseph, Nicholls Henry, Nuttall Edward James, O'Rourke William, Paul Cam, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Sams Daniel, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry, Sodhi Ish, Stokes Ben, ten Doeschate Ryan, van Woerkom Theo, Watson Shane, Williams Will
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Allen Finn, Balaji Lakshmipathy, Bennett Hamish, Bhula Jakob, Birt Travis, Blundell Tom, Borthwick Scott, Bracewell Michael, Colson Fraser John, Conway Devon, Dernbach Jade, Fletcher Andrew, Fletcher Luke, Georgeson Luke, Gibson James David, Greenwood Nick, Hancock David, Hartshorn James William, Hodge Brad, Hose Adam, Johns Lauchie Ritchie, Johnson Brett Manning, Johnson Troy Manning, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Kuggeleijn Scott, Leonard Adam John, McComb Kieran, McLachlan Callum, McPeake Iain Geoffrey, Milne Adam, Muller Travis, Neesham James, Newton Ollie, Nofal Malcolm John, Patel Jeetan, Pollard Michael, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tait Shaun, Tashkoff Jesse, Taylor Matthew, van Beek Logan, Vishvaka Devan, Woakes Chris, Woodcock Luke James, Younghusband Peter Francis
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumHagley Oval
CityChristchurch
Capacity8000
EndsPort Hills end
Hosts toCity end

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