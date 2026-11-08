Match details Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds List a Ford Trophy 06.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ford Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, February 06, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northern Districts Squad
Wellington Firebirds Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Seddon Park
|City
|Hamilton
|Capacity
|10000
|Ends
|Members End
|Hosts to
|City End
Match has not started yet