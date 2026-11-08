Match details Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds List a Ford Trophy 06.02.2027

List a

Hamilton

NOR
NOR
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, February 06, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Districts Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Baker James, Birt Travis, Bocock Peter, Boult Trent, Brownlie Dean, Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, De Grandhomme Colin, Devcich Anton, Drysdale Peter, Fisher Matthew, Flynn Daniel Raymond, Gibson Jacob Michael, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johns Lauchie Ritchie, Johnston Scott Sangster, Jordan Chris, Kuggeleijn Scott, Lellman Fergus, Nethula Tarun Sai, O Brien Kevin, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Randell Brett, Raval Jeet, Reardon Nathan, Santner Mitchell, Scott Johnston Huey Samuel, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Southee Tim, Swanson Christopher John, Tremain Chris, Verma Anurag, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Watling BJ, Williamson Kane, Winter Nick
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Allen Finn, Balaji Lakshmipathy, Bennett Hamish, Bhula Jakob, Blundell Tom, Borthwick Scott, Bracewell Michael, Colson Fraser John, Conway Devon, Dernbach Jade, Fletcher Andrew, Fletcher Luke, Georgeson Luke, Gibson James David, Greenwood Nick, Hancock David, Hartshorn James William, Hodge Brad, Hose Adam, Johnson Brett Manning, Johnson Troy Manning, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Leonard Adam John, McComb Kieran, McLachlan Callum, McPeake Iain Geoffrey, Milne Adam, Muller Travis, Neesham James, Newton Ollie, Nofal Malcolm John, Patel Jeetan, Pollard Michael, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tait Shaun, Tashkoff Jesse, Taylor Matthew, van Beek Logan, Vishvaka Devan, Woakes Chris, Woodcock Luke James, Younghusband Peter Francis
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSeddon Park
CityHamilton
Capacity10000
EndsMembers End
Hosts toCity End

Match has not started yet