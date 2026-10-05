Match details Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Brave List a Ford Trophy 03.11.2026

List a

Wellington

WFI
WFI
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 03, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Allen Finn, Balaji Lakshmipathy, Bennett Hamish, Bhula Jakob, Birt Travis, Blundell Tom, Borthwick Scott, Bracewell Michael, Colson Fraser John, Conway Devon, Dernbach Jade, Fletcher Andrew, Fletcher Luke, Georgeson Luke, Gibson James David, Greenwood Nick, Hancock David, Hartshorn James William, Hodge Brad, Hose Adam, Johns Lauchie Ritchie, Johnson Brett Manning, Johnson Troy Manning, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Kuggeleijn Scott, Leonard Adam John, McComb Kieran, McLachlan Callum, McPeake Iain Geoffrey, Milne Adam, Muller Travis, Neesham James, Newton Ollie, Nofal Malcolm John, Patel Jeetan, Pollard Michael, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tait Shaun, Tashkoff Jesse, Taylor Matthew, van Beek Logan, Vishvaka Devan, Woakes Chris, Woodcock Luke James, Younghusband Peter Francis
Benchno information yet

Northern Brave Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Baker James, Bocock Peter, Boult Trent, Brownlie Dean, Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, De Grandhomme Colin, Devcich Anton, Drysdale Peter, Fisher Matthew, Flynn Daniel Raymond, Gibson Jacob Michael, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Jordan Chris, Lellman Fergus, Nethula Tarun Sai, O Brien Kevin, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Randell Brett, Raval Jeet, Reardon Nathan, Santner Mitchell, Scott Johnston Huey Samuel, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Southee Tim, Swanson Christopher John, Tremain Chris, Verma Anurag, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Watling BJ, Williamson Kane, Winter Nick
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumBasin Reserve
CityWellington
Capacity13000
EndsVance Stand End
Hosts toScoreboard End

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