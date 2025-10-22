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Julian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuHarry KaneLionel MessiErling HaalandGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzNeymarCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakViktor GyokeresSunil ChhetriPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioJude BellinghamKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
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FC Goa sack head coach Spaniard Carlos Pena

FC Goa sack head coach Spaniard Carlos Pena

  • news
  • football
FC Goa continue unbeaten run in RFDL, beat Churchill Brothers 1-0

FC Goa continue unbeaten run in RFDL, beat Churchill Brothers 1-0

  • news
  • football
Hero Super Cup | Jamshedpur FC fires five goals against FC Goa

Hero Super Cup | Jamshedpur FC fires five goals against FC Goa

  • news
  • football
AFC picks Dheeraj Singh as one among 11 to watch out for in 2023

AFC picks Dheeraj Singh as one among 11 to watch out for in 2023

  • news
  • football
Durand Cup 2022 | Bengaluru FC and FC Goa play out draw; Hyderabad FC keep winning streak intact

Durand Cup 2022 | Bengaluru FC and FC Goa play out draw; Hyderabad FC keep winning streak intact

  • news
  • football
Durand Cup 2022 | Chennaiyin FC face Hyderabad FC test; FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC

Durand Cup 2022 | Chennaiyin FC face Hyderabad FC test; FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC

  • news
  • football
Durand Cup 2022 | FC Goa take on Indian Air Force, Sudeva Delhi up against Kerala Blasters

Durand Cup 2022 | FC Goa take on Indian Air Force, Sudeva Delhi up against Kerala Blasters

  • news
  • football
ISL 2022-23 | Former India player Gouramangi Singh joins FC Goa as Assistant Coach

ISL 2022-23 | Former India player Gouramangi Singh joins FC Goa as Assistant Coach

  • news
  • football
ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC play out 4-4 draw

ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC play out 4-4 draw

  • news
  • football
ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC play out 2-2 draw

ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC play out 2-2 draw

  • news
  • football
ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa stun SC East Bengal to register first win of season

ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa stun SC East Bengal to register first win of season

  • news
  • football
ISL 2021-22 | Mumbai City FC blaze past FC Goa in first match of season

ISL 2021-22 | Mumbai City FC blaze past FC Goa in first match of season

  • news
  • football
2021-22 ISL | Despite performing consistently, I've got less playing time, states Ishan Pandita

2021-22 ISL | Despite performing consistently, I've got less playing time, states Ishan Pandita

  • news
  • football
2021 Durand Cup | FC Goa enter semi-final with 5-1 win over Delhi FC

2021 Durand Cup | FC Goa enter semi-final with 5-1 win over Delhi FC

  • news
  • football
2021 Durand Cup | FC Goa enter quarters with win over Sudeva Delhi FC

2021 Durand Cup | FC Goa enter quarters with win over Sudeva Delhi FC

  • news
  • football
2021 Durand Cup | FC Goa kick-start campaign with a 2-0 win over Army Green

2021 Durand Cup | FC Goa kick-start campaign with a 2-0 win over Army Green

  • news
  • football
2021 Durand Cup | It's a pleasure to work with the same foreigners from the previous season, says Goa coach

2021 Durand Cup | It's a pleasure to work with the same foreigners from the previous season, says Goa coach

  • news
  • football
2021 Durand Cup | FC Goa announce 29-member squad, four foreigners included

2021 Durand Cup | FC Goa announce 29-member squad, four foreigners included

  • news
  • football
2021-22 ISL | Jamshedpur FC rope in Ishan Pandita on a two-year deal

2021-22 ISL | Jamshedpur FC rope in Ishan Pandita on a two-year deal

  • news
  • football
ISL 2021-22 | Amarjit Singh Kiyam joins SC East Bengal on loan

ISL 2021-22 | Amarjit Singh Kiyam joins SC East Bengal on loan

  • news
  • football
ISL 2021-22 | Indian striker Ishan Pandita parts ways with FC Goa

ISL 2021-22 | Indian striker Ishan Pandita parts ways with FC Goa

  • news
  • football
ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa ropes in Nongdomba Naorem on a free transfer

ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa ropes in Nongdomba Naorem on a free transfer

  • news
  • football
130th edition of the Durand Cup will kick-off on September 5, with five ISL teams to compete

130th edition of the Durand Cup will kick-off on September 5, with five ISL teams to compete

  • news
  • football
ISL 2021-22 | ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC on a five-year deal

ISL 2021-22 | ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC on a five-year deal

  • news
  • football
Saviour Gama signs three-year contract extension with FC Goa

Saviour Gama signs three-year contract extension with FC Goa

  • news
  • football
Getting into the national team had big impact on my confidence, insists Dheeraj Singh

Getting into the national team had big impact on my confidence, insists Dheeraj Singh

  • news
  • football
Hyderabad FC's vision to push youngsters is an asset for Indian football, asserts Chinglensana Singh

Hyderabad FC's vision to push youngsters is an asset for Indian football, asserts Chinglensana Singh

  • feature
  • football