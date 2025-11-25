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Nottingham Forest Thrashes Liverpool 3-0 in the English Premier League

Nottingham Forest Thrashes Liverpool 3-0 in the English Premier League

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  • football
Tuchel Hails Elliot Anderson as Premier Leagues Best Midfielder

Tuchel Hails Elliot Anderson as Premier Leagues Best Midfielder

  • news
  • football
Chelsea Join Race for Elliot Anderson Amid Premier League Rivalry

Chelsea Join Race for Elliot Anderson Amid Premier League Rivalry

  • news
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Man City and Chelsea Target Elliot Anderson in £75m Transfer Chase

Man City and Chelsea Target Elliot Anderson in £75m Transfer Chase

  • news
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Chris Wood Earns Spot in EPL Team of the Year

Chris Wood Earns Spot in EPL Team of the Year

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  • football
Nottingham Forest Seal £67.5m Double Swoop for Hutchinson and McAtee

Nottingham Forest Seal £67.5m Double Swoop for Hutchinson and McAtee

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Douglas Luiz Set for Premier League Return as Juventus Seek Quick Exit

Douglas Luiz Set for Premier League Return as Juventus Seek Quick Exit

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Morgan Gibbs-White Remains Professional Amid Spurs Transfer Twist

Morgan Gibbs-White Remains Professional Amid Spurs Transfer Twist

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Morgan Gibbs-White Transfer to Spurs in Legal Tangle

Morgan Gibbs-White Transfer to Spurs in Legal Tangle

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  • football
Manchester City Agree Terms with Gibbs-White, Eye £25m McAtee Sale

Manchester City Agree Terms with Gibbs-White, Eye £25m McAtee Sale

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Elanga Stunning Solo Goal Sinks Manchester United

Elanga Stunning Solo Goal Sinks Manchester United

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Chelsea Eye Nottingham Forest Player Ola Aina for Summer Move

Chelsea Eye Nottingham Forest Player Ola Aina for Summer Move

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Erling Haaland Struggles in Manchester City Creativity Crisis

Erling Haaland Struggles in Manchester City Creativity Crisis

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  • football
Can Erling Haaland Continue His Dominance Against Nottingham Forest?

Can Erling Haaland Continue His Dominance Against Nottingham Forest?

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Manchester United Set to Sign Perfect Marcus Rashford Replacement

Manchester United Set to Sign Perfect Marcus Rashford Replacement

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Manchester United Finally Snatch What Liverpool, Man City, and Arsenal Have Been Flaunting!

Manchester United Finally Snatch What Liverpool, Man City, and Arsenal Have Been Flaunting!

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Record-Breaking Transfer? Nottingham Forest’s Murillo Draws Huge Price Tag

Record-Breaking Transfer? Nottingham Forest’s Murillo Draws Huge Price Tag

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Erling Haaland Misses Penalty as Manchester City Held to a Draw by Everton

Erling Haaland Misses Penalty as Manchester City Held to a Draw by Everton

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Nottingham Forest Set Sights on £25m International Defender, Rivaling Newcastle

Nottingham Forest Set Sights on £25m International Defender, Rivaling Newcastle

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Clearly as team something’s not going right and as well as we want, reveals Trent Alexander-Arnold

Clearly as team something’s not going right and as well as we want, reveals Trent Alexander-Arnold

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We have recruited big and it’s only right we demand more, asserts Steven Gerrard

We have recruited big and it’s only right we demand more, asserts Steven Gerrard

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WATCH | Erling Haaland scores his second consecutive Premier League hattrick inside 40 minutes

WATCH | Erling Haaland scores his second consecutive Premier League hattrick inside 40 minutes

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Reports | Nottingham Forest engage in talks with Manchester United over Dean Henderson

Reports | Nottingham Forest engage in talks with Manchester United over Dean Henderson

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  • football
Fulham’s history making Championship title may mean nothing if the disparity issue isn’t solved

Fulham’s history making Championship title may mean nothing if the disparity issue isn’t solved

  • feature
  • football
Have to face City at one point but Liverpool have other massive games too, asserts Jurgen Klopp

Have to face City at one point but Liverpool have other massive games too, asserts Jurgen Klopp

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We lacked that hunger and physicality which is something that's concern, reveals Brendan Rodgers

We lacked that hunger and physicality which is something that's concern, reveals Brendan Rodgers

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We were not good enough and we have to apologise for it, asserts Mikel Arteta

We were not good enough and we have to apologise for it, asserts Mikel Arteta

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  • football