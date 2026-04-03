Phil Foden News

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Phil Foden and Erling Haaland Drive City Forward as Sunderland Shine

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland Drive City Forward as Sunderland Shine

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  • football
Pep Guardiola unhappy after Manchester City lose 1-2 against Newcastle in the English Premier League

Pep Guardiola unhappy after Manchester City lose 1-2 against Newcastle in the English Premier League

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Tuchel Insists Kane, Bellingham and Foden Cannot All Start for England

Tuchel Insists Kane, Bellingham and Foden Cannot All Start for England

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Foden and Haaland Shine as Manchester City Thrash Dortmund 4-1

Foden and Haaland Shine as Manchester City Thrash Dortmund 4-1

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Erling Haaland’s Goals Highlight Manchester City’s Reliance on Star Striker

Erling Haaland’s Goals Highlight Manchester City’s Reliance on Star Striker

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Haaland Stars As Manchester City Thump Manchester United 3-0 in England Premier League

Haaland Stars As Manchester City Thump Manchester United 3-0 in England Premier League

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Phil Foden Picks Sergio Aguero Over Erling Haaland in All-Time Man City Team

Phil Foden Picks Sergio Aguero Over Erling Haaland in All-Time Man City Team

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Man City Faces Haaland Frustration and Guardiola Challenge After Missed Opportunity

Man City Faces Haaland Frustration and Guardiola Challenge After Missed Opportunity

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WATCH | Manchester City blow Manchester United out of the water with four incredible first-half goals

WATCH | Manchester City blow Manchester United out of the water with four incredible first-half goals

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Jack Grealish had an exceptional game against United, proclaims Pep Guardiola

Jack Grealish had an exceptional game against United, proclaims Pep Guardiola

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Want to get more goals and hopefully it will happen now in big part of season, reveals Jack Grealish

Want to get more goals and hopefully it will happen now in big part of season, reveals Jack Grealish

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Jack Grealish plays quite similar to his time at Aston Villa, reveals Pep Guardiola

Jack Grealish plays quite similar to his time at Aston Villa, reveals Pep Guardiola

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It was a fantastic result but we can do better, asserts Pep Guardiola

It was a fantastic result but we can do better, asserts Pep Guardiola

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We have the distance not because other teams dropped points but because we won 10 in a row, reveals Pep Guardiola

We have the distance not because other teams dropped points but because we won 10 in a row, reveals Pep Guardiola

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Done okay so far but I’ve got so much more to give Manchester City, claims Jack Grealish

Done okay so far but I’ve got so much more to give Manchester City, claims Jack Grealish

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When behaviour off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play, reveals Pep Guardiola

When behaviour off the pitch is not proper, they are not going to play, reveals Pep Guardiola

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Fantasy Premier League 202/22 | Surviving the five-game Gameweek 18

Fantasy Premier League 202/22 | Surviving the five-game Gameweek 18

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Fantasy Premier League 2021/22 | Four players to help you win the Gameweek 10 and beyond

Fantasy Premier League 2021/22 | Four players to help you win the Gameweek 10 and beyond

  • feature
  • football
Half the team is out but we managers have to handle team spirit, proclaims Pep Guardiola

Half the team is out but we managers have to handle team spirit, proclaims Pep Guardiola

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Phil Foden is becoming such an important player for Manchester City, proclaims Pep Guardiola

Phil Foden is becoming such an important player for Manchester City, proclaims Pep Guardiola

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It was once again about showing character against Borussia Dortmund, admits Ilkay Gundogan

It was once again about showing character against Borussia Dortmund, admits Ilkay Gundogan

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Emile-Smith Rowe is capable of being as good as Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden, proclaims Mikel Arteta

Emile-Smith Rowe is capable of being as good as Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden, proclaims Mikel Arteta

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Reports | Phil Foden frustrated at his lack of playing time with Manchester City

Reports | Phil Foden frustrated at his lack of playing time with Manchester City

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Reports | Barcelona looking to bring Bernardo Silva to Camp Nou this summer

Reports | Barcelona looking to bring Bernardo Silva to Camp Nou this summer

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Manchester City still have a lot to play for this season, admits Phil Foden

Manchester City still have a lot to play for this season, admits Phil Foden

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We've made a point against the champions, asserts Raheem Sterling

We've made a point against the champions, asserts Raheem Sterling

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Postponement of 2020 Euro is blessing in disguise for England, admits Dan Ashworth

Postponement of 2020 Euro is blessing in disguise for England, admits Dan Ashworth

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