2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers News

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino urges leagues to release players for international duty

FIFA president Gianni Infantino urges leagues to release players for international duty

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Indio to kick-off SAFF Championship campaign against Bangladesh on October 3

Indio to kick-off SAFF Championship campaign against Bangladesh on October 3

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Our job is far from done but we are on course to achieving it, admits Igor Stimac

Our job is far from done but we are on course to achieving it, admits Igor Stimac

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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | India vs Afghanistan - match preview, key players, when and where to watch

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | India vs Afghanistan - match preview, key players, when and where to watch

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Modern-day football is not about sticking to one position, claims Manvir Singh

Modern-day football is not about sticking to one position, claims Manvir Singh

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Sunil Chhetri trains like is he 25, plays like he is 25, and scores goals like he is 25, exclaims Igor Stimac

Sunil Chhetri trains like is he 25, plays like he is 25, and scores goals like he is 25, exclaims Igor Stimac

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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Bangladesh is a annoying team, disturbs opponents with quality defensive work, claims Igor Srimac

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Bangladesh is a annoying team, disturbs opponents with quality defensive work, claims Igor Srimac

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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | We need to sustain the momentum gained in the Qatar game, asserts Brandon Fernandes

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | We need to sustain the momentum gained in the Qatar game, asserts Brandon Fernandes

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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | India vs Bangladesh - match preview, key players, when and where to watch

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | India vs Bangladesh - match preview, key players, when and where to watch

  • feature
  • football
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Draw against Qatar in the previous encounter makes us confident, states Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Draw against Qatar in the previous encounter makes us confident, states Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | India vs Qatar - match preview, key players, when and where to watch

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | India vs Qatar - match preview, key players, when and where to watch

  • feature
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Historic draw against Qatar game was not my best game, reveals Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Historic draw against Qatar game was not my best game, reveals Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

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Igor Stimac get contract extension, set to stay till September 2021

Igor Stimac get contract extension, set to stay till September 2021

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Need to be adept to changing playing circumstances during matches, admits Anirudh Thapa

Need to be adept to changing playing circumstances during matches, admits Anirudh Thapa

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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Indian players feel poor result against UAE wont affect their game in the qualifiers

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Indian players feel poor result against UAE wont affect their game in the qualifiers

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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Coach will have difficulty in picking the team, asserts Anirudh Thapa

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Coach will have difficulty in picking the team, asserts Anirudh Thapa

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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Indian squad excused from mandatory quarantine period by Qatar government

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Indian squad excused from mandatory quarantine period by Qatar government

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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Indian football team to leave for Qatar soon

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Indian football team to leave for Qatar soon

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Reports | Igor Stimac to excuse players affected with Covid-19 for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Reports | Igor Stimac to excuse players affected with Covid-19 for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

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Igor Stimac's playing style was responsible for conceding so many goals against UAE, asserts Rowling Borges

Igor Stimac's playing style was responsible for conceding so many goals against UAE, asserts Rowling Borges

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Our target has been to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, reveals Igor Stimac

Our target has been to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, reveals Igor Stimac

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Going to look at that performance and try to improve, claims Antoine Griezmann

Going to look at that performance and try to improve, claims Antoine Griezmann

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2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Cried few times after watching footage of India's loss to Oman, recalls Igor Stimac

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers | Cried few times after watching footage of India's loss to Oman, recalls Igor Stimac

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India vs Oman | Match preview, key players, when and where to watch

India vs Oman | Match preview, key players, when and where to watch

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Youngsters will get multiple opportunities to proves themselves, asserts Igor Stimac

Youngsters will get multiple opportunities to proves themselves, asserts Igor Stimac

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Reports | Eurosport to telecast India's matches against Oman and UAE

Reports | Eurosport to telecast India's matches against Oman and UAE

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Time to prove we can defeat higher-ranked opponents, asserts Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Time to prove we can defeat higher-ranked opponents, asserts Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

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