East Bengal News

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Julian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuHarry KaneLionel MessiErling HaalandGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzNeymarCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakViktor GyokeresSunil ChhetriPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioJude BellinghamKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
Teams
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Players
Hero Super Cup 2023 | East Bengal ousted after playing out draw against Aizwal FC

Hero Super Cup 2023 | East Bengal ousted after playing out draw against Aizwal FC

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  • football
Durand Cup | East Bengal and Rajasthan United play out 0-0 draw

Durand Cup | East Bengal and Rajasthan United play out 0-0 draw

  • news
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ISL 2021-22 | NorthEast United play out 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal

ISL 2021-22 | NorthEast United play out 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal

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ISL 2021-22 | Hyderabad FC go top of the table with 4-0 win over SC East Bengal

ISL 2021-22 | Hyderabad FC go top of the table with 4-0 win over SC East Bengal

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ISL 2021-22 | SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC settle for 1-1 draw

ISL 2021-22 | SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC settle for 1-1 draw

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ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa stun SC East Bengal to register first win of season

ISL 2021-22 | FC Goa stun SC East Bengal to register first win of season

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ISL 2021-22 | Odisha FC get past SC East Bengal in high-scoring encounter

ISL 2021-22 | Odisha FC get past SC East Bengal in high-scoring encounter

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ISL 2021-22 | ATK Mohun Bagan sink SC East Bengal 3-0 in Kolkata derby

ISL 2021-22 | ATK Mohun Bagan sink SC East Bengal 3-0 in Kolkata derby

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ISL 2021-22 | East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC share honours as match ends in 1-1 draw

ISL 2021-22 | East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC share honours as match ends in 1-1 draw

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ISL 2021 | Veteran goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya signs for SC East Bengal

ISL 2021 | Veteran goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya signs for SC East Bengal

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ISL 2021-22 | Amarjit Singh Kiyam joins SC East Bengal on loan

ISL 2021-22 | Amarjit Singh Kiyam joins SC East Bengal on loan

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SC East Bengal to play in the ISL, deadlock resolved after Mamata Banerjee's intervention

SC East Bengal to play in the ISL, deadlock resolved after Mamata Banerjee's intervention

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ISL 2021-22 | Shree Cement ends partnership with East Bengal ahead of new season

ISL 2021-22 | Shree Cement ends partnership with East Bengal ahead of new season

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Not sure about the future of SC East Bengal, reveals Hari Mohan Bangur

Not sure about the future of SC East Bengal, reveals Hari Mohan Bangur

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Was waiting for my FC Goa comeback, reveals Romeo Fernandes

Was waiting for my FC Goa comeback, reveals Romeo Fernandes

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ISL 2020-21 |  Odisha down SC East Bengal in 11-goal thriller

ISL 2020-21 |  Odisha down SC East Bengal in 11-goal thriller

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ISL 2020-21 | Will give our best to end on a good note, asserts Steven Dias

ISL 2020-21 | Will give our best to end on a good note, asserts Steven Dias

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ISL 2020-21 | Have to cross the Kerala Blasters FC hurdle, asserts Khalid Jamil

ISL 2020-21 | Have to cross the Kerala Blasters FC hurdle, asserts Khalid Jamil

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ISL 2020-21 | None of the Indian players had quality, claims Tony Grant

ISL 2020-21 | None of the Indian players had quality, claims Tony Grant

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ISL 2020-21 | Highlanders within touching distance of playoffs after win over SC East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 | Highlanders within touching distance of playoffs after win over SC East Bengal

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ISL 2020-21 | SC East Bengal look to dent Highlanders' playoffs hopes

ISL 2020-21 | SC East Bengal look to dent Highlanders' playoffs hopes

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ISL 2020-21 | ATk-Mohun Bagan star Marcelinho excited ahead of 'special' Kolkata Derby

ISL 2020-21 | ATk-Mohun Bagan star Marcelinho excited ahead of 'special' Kolkata Derby

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ISL 2020-21 | Kolkata Derby is a dangerous match for us, asserts Anotnio Lopez Habas

ISL 2020-21 | Kolkata Derby is a dangerous match for us, asserts Anotnio Lopez Habas

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ISL 2020-21 | We respect ATK-Mohun Bagan but do not fear anyone, claims Tony Grant

ISL 2020-21 | We respect ATK-Mohun Bagan but do not fear anyone, claims Tony Grant

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ISL 2020-21 | AIFF Disciplinary Committee summons Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant

ISL 2020-21 | AIFF Disciplinary Committee summons Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant

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ISL 2020-21 | Blatant decisions went against us, admits Tony Grant

ISL 2020-21 | Blatant decisions went against us, admits Tony Grant

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ISL 2020-21 | SC East Bengal have the best squad right now, claims Manuel Marquez

ISL 2020-21 | SC East Bengal have the best squad right now, claims Manuel Marquez

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