Isl 2020 21 News

Category links
Teams
Mexico Football TeamEngland Football TeamBrazil Football TeamGermany Football TeamManchester UnitedFc BarcelonaReal MadridBayern MunichSpain Football TeamAustria Football TeamCroatia Football TeamPortugal Football TeamBelgium Football TeamSenegal Football TeamArgentina Football TeamFrance Football TeamManchester CityUsa Football TeamAtletico MadridParis Saint GermainTottenham HotspurQatar Football TeamAl Nassr FcSl BenficaArsenalInter MiamiReal BetisWolfsburgLiverpool FcJuventusBayer LeverkusenAc MilanNew York City FcUnion BerlinChelseaGetafe FcLos Angeles FcValencia FcAfc AjaxAs RomaCrystal PalaceBrentfordBorussia DortmundWest Ham UnitedSunderlandNewcastle UnitedEvertonCoventry CityNottingham ForestLeeds UnitedBrighton And Hove AlbionAthletic BilbaoNapoliCelticEintracht FrankfurtFlamengoAston VillaGalatasarayTorinoSheffield UnitedWrexhamAfc BournemouthFc GoaFulham FcUefaWales Football TeamSevillaIndia Football TeamVillarrealAtalanta BcBurnleyLeicester CityInter MilanNorwich CityOlympique MarseilleRb LeipzigRcd MallorcaQueens Park RangersFenerbahceSouthamptonPoland Football TeamNew York Red BullsSporting CpDerby CountyAs MonacoColombia Football TeamMumbai City FcChurchill BrothersBologna FcMiddlesbroughCelta VigoReal SociedadGirona FcWolverhampton WanderersParma CalcioSassuoloDeportivo AlavesShillong LajongDelhi FcGokulam Kerala FC
Tournaments
Fifa World Cup 2026FIFABundesligaSaudi Pro LeagueBallon DorAfc Champions LeagueLa LigaChampions LeagueDfb PokalMlsMajor League SoccerSpanish Super CupEnglish Premier LeagueSerie AEFL ChampionshipUefa Nations LeagueWorld CupFa CupGerman CupCarabao CupFifa Club World CupEuropa LeagueCopa AmericaI LeagueCopa Del ReyUefa EuroSuper CupLigue 12022 Fifa World Cup QualifiersEnglish Football League CupChampionshipUefa Europa League2022 Fifa World CupUefa Super CupBangladesh Premier LeagueScottish PremiershipCoppa ItaliaIndian Super LeagueIndian Womens LeagueSpanish LeagueNewells CupWomens Super LeagueNational LeagueLeague OneEFL СhampionshipSouth American World Cup 2026 QualifiersNations LeagueEredivisieEuropa Conference LeagueDurand CupSaff ChampionshipIntercontinental CupAfc Asian CupHero Super Cup 2023Isl 2022 232022 World CupFifa U 17 Womens World CupSantosh TrophyCommunity ShieldLeague TwoDurand Cup 2022Liga Nos2022 World Cup QualifiersWorld Cup 2002Isl 2021 22Fantasy Premier LeagueI League 2021 22Austrian BundesligaFifa World Cup 2022Africa Cup Of NationsEuropean Super League2022 Afc Womens Asian CupSuper LeagueAfc Womens Asian Cup2022 Afc U 23 Asian CupU 23 Afc Asian Cup2021 Saff CupWorld Cup 2018International FriendliesIsl 2020 212021 Durand CupPremier Futsal LeagueIsl 2021Super LigOlympicsTokyo Olympics 2020Fifa World Cup 20182021 Tokyo Olympics2020 OlympicsSerie BEuro 2016Ligue 2Copa Libertadores2021 Afc Champions LeagueAsian Games2019 Asian CupFifa Under 17 World CupSegunda DivisionSaff 2018Coupe De La Ligue
Players
Harry KaneJude BellinghamErling HaalandNeymarJulian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuLionel MessiGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakSunil ChhetriViktor GyokeresPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
Teams
Tournaments
Players
Sandesh Jhinghan pens down one-year contract with Croatian top-tier side HNK Sibenik

Sandesh Jhinghan pens down one-year contract with Croatian top-tier side HNK Sibenik

  • news
  • football
Sandesh Jhinghan's move to Croatia opened doors for footballers like us, admits Chinglesnsana Singh

Sandesh Jhinghan's move to Croatia opened doors for footballers like us, admits Chinglesnsana Singh

  • news
  • football
Amrinder Singh joins ATK-Mohun Bagan; Dimas Delgado, Rahul Bheke part ways with Bengaluru FC

Amrinder Singh joins ATK-Mohun Bagan; Dimas Delgado, Rahul Bheke part ways with Bengaluru FC

  • news
  • football
Saviour Gama signs three-year contract extension with FC Goa

Saviour Gama signs three-year contract extension with FC Goa

  • news
  • football
Mumbai City part ways with Amrinder Singh after five seasons

Mumbai City part ways with Amrinder Singh after five seasons

  • news
  • football
Hyderabad FC's vision to push youngsters is an asset for Indian football, asserts Chinglensana Singh

Hyderabad FC's vision to push youngsters is an asset for Indian football, asserts Chinglensana Singh

  • feature
  • football
Liston Colaco's record-breaking transfer might be superficially misleading

Liston Colaco's record-breaking transfer might be superficially misleading

  • feature
  • football
Hyderabad FC successfully extend Joel Chianese's contract by one year

Hyderabad FC successfully extend Joel Chianese's contract by one year

  • news
  • football
2021 AFC Cup | Expect a reaction from the whole team after disastrous ISL, reveals Sunil Chhetri

2021 AFC Cup | Expect a reaction from the whole team after disastrous ISL, reveals Sunil Chhetri

  • news
  • football
ATK-Mohun Bagan rope in Liston Colaco for record transfer fee

ATK-Mohun Bagan rope in Liston Colaco for record transfer fee

  • news
  • football
2021 AFC Champions League | FC Goa Preview: Team news, Key Players, Contenders and Match Details

2021 AFC Champions League | FC Goa Preview: Team news, Key Players, Contenders and Match Details

  • feature
  • football
Ashutosh Metha's 12-year slogging was worth the wait

Ashutosh Metha's 12-year slogging was worth the wait

  • feature
  • football
I-League players are not ineligible for national selection, asserts Igor Stimac

I-League players are not ineligible for national selection, asserts Igor Stimac

  • news
  • football
ISL 2020-21 Final | Takeaways from the game as Mumbai City FC create history

ISL 2020-21 Final | Takeaways from the game as Mumbai City FC create history

  • feature
  • football
ISL 2020-21 | The feeling is impossible to describe, admits Sergio Lobera

ISL 2020-21 | The feeling is impossible to describe, admits Sergio Lobera

  • news
  • football
Mumbai City FC reign in double glory, crowned Hero ISL Champion

Mumbai City FC reign in double glory, crowned Hero ISL Champion

  • news
  • football
ISL 2020-21 Final | Mumbai City FC vs ATK-Mohun Bagan - Preview

ISL 2020-21 Final | Mumbai City FC vs ATK-Mohun Bagan - Preview

  • feature
  • football
Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19

Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19

  • news
  • football
ISL 2020-21 | Takeaways from the semi-finals as Mumbai and ATK-Mohun Bagan set up summit clash

ISL 2020-21 | Takeaways from the semi-finals as Mumbai and ATK-Mohun Bagan set up summit clash

  • feature
  • football
ISL 2020-21 | I'm proud of the players, they worked very hard, asserts Khalid Jamil

ISL 2020-21 | I'm proud of the players, they worked very hard, asserts Khalid Jamil

  • news
  • football
ISL 2020-21 | NorthEast hold ATK-Mohun Bagan with late goal in first bout

ISL 2020-21 | NorthEast hold ATK-Mohun Bagan with late goal in first bout

  • news
  • football
ISL 2020-21 | We had more chances to score goals, admits Sergio Lobera

ISL 2020-21 | We had more chances to score goals, admits Sergio Lobera

  • news
  • football
ISL 2020-21 | Northeast Utnited FC bank on unbeaten streak against ATK-Mohun Bagan in playoffs

ISL 2020-21 | Northeast Utnited FC bank on unbeaten streak against ATK-Mohun Bagan in playoffs

  • news
  • football
ISL 2020-21 Play-offs | Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Preview

ISL 2020-21 Play-offs | Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Preview

  • feature
  • football
ISL 2020-21 | Familiar foes Goa and Mumbai City collide in playoff curtain-raiser

ISL 2020-21 | Familiar foes Goa and Mumbai City collide in playoff curtain-raiser

  • news
  • football
ISL 2020-21 | Hope to come back next season much stronger, asserts Manuel Marquez

ISL 2020-21 | Hope to come back next season much stronger, asserts Manuel Marquez

  • news
  • football
ISL 2020-21 | Coach made me feel special at ATK-Mohun Bagan, unlike Odisha FC days, reveals Marcelinho

ISL 2020-21 | Coach made me feel special at ATK-Mohun Bagan, unlike Odisha FC days, reveals Marcelinho

  • news
  • football