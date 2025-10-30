Gabriel Jesus News

Category links
Teams
Mexico Football TeamEngland Football TeamBrazil Football TeamGermany Football TeamManchester UnitedFc BarcelonaReal MadridBayern MunichSpain Football TeamAustria Football TeamCroatia Football TeamPortugal Football TeamBelgium Football TeamSenegal Football TeamArgentina Football TeamFrance Football TeamManchester CityUsa Football TeamAtletico MadridParis Saint GermainTottenham HotspurQatar Football TeamAl Nassr FcSl BenficaArsenalInter MiamiReal BetisWolfsburgLiverpool FcJuventusBayer LeverkusenAc MilanNew York City FcUnion BerlinChelseaGetafe FcLos Angeles FcValencia FcAfc AjaxAs RomaCrystal PalaceBrentfordBorussia DortmundWest Ham UnitedSunderlandNewcastle UnitedEvertonCoventry CityNottingham ForestLeeds UnitedBrighton And Hove AlbionAthletic BilbaoNapoliCelticEintracht FrankfurtFlamengoAston VillaGalatasarayTorinoSheffield UnitedWrexhamAfc BournemouthFc GoaFulham FcUefaWales Football TeamSevillaIndia Football TeamVillarrealAtalanta BcBurnleyLeicester CityInter MilanNorwich CityOlympique MarseilleRb LeipzigRcd MallorcaQueens Park RangersFenerbahceSouthamptonPoland Football TeamNew York Red BullsSporting CpDerby CountyAs MonacoColombia Football TeamMumbai City FcChurchill BrothersBologna FcMiddlesbroughCelta VigoReal SociedadGirona FcWolverhampton WanderersParma CalcioSassuoloDeportivo AlavesShillong LajongDelhi FcGokulam Kerala FC
Tournaments
Fifa World Cup 2026FIFABundesligaSaudi Pro LeagueBallon DorAfc Champions LeagueLa LigaChampions LeagueDfb PokalMlsMajor League SoccerSpanish Super CupEnglish Premier LeagueSerie AEFL ChampionshipUefa Nations LeagueWorld CupFa CupGerman CupCarabao CupFifa Club World CupEuropa LeagueCopa AmericaI LeagueCopa Del ReyUefa EuroSuper CupLigue 12022 Fifa World Cup QualifiersEnglish Football League CupChampionshipUefa Europa League2022 Fifa World CupUefa Super CupBangladesh Premier LeagueScottish PremiershipCoppa ItaliaIndian Super LeagueIndian Womens LeagueSpanish LeagueNewells CupWomens Super LeagueNational LeagueLeague OneEFL СhampionshipSouth American World Cup 2026 QualifiersNations LeagueEredivisieEuropa Conference LeagueDurand CupSaff ChampionshipIntercontinental CupAfc Asian CupHero Super Cup 2023Isl 2022 232022 World CupFifa U 17 Womens World CupSantosh TrophyCommunity ShieldLeague TwoDurand Cup 2022Liga Nos2022 World Cup QualifiersWorld Cup 2002Isl 2021 22Fantasy Premier LeagueI League 2021 22Austrian BundesligaFifa World Cup 2022Africa Cup Of NationsEuropean Super League2022 Afc Womens Asian CupSuper LeagueAfc Womens Asian Cup2022 Afc U 23 Asian CupU 23 Afc Asian Cup2021 Saff CupWorld Cup 2018International FriendliesIsl 2020 212021 Durand CupPremier Futsal LeagueIsl 2021Super LigOlympicsTokyo Olympics 2020Fifa World Cup 20182021 Tokyo Olympics2020 OlympicsSerie BEuro 2016Ligue 2Copa Libertadores2021 Afc Champions LeagueAsian Games2019 Asian CupFifa Under 17 World CupSegunda DivisionSaff 2018Coupe De La Ligue
Players
Harry KaneJude BellinghamErling HaalandNeymarJulian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuLionel MessiGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakSunil ChhetriViktor GyokeresPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
Teams
Tournaments
Players
Arsenal Set to Offload Gabriel Jesus in January Transfer Window

Arsenal Set to Offload Gabriel Jesus in January Transfer Window

  • news
  • football
Arsenal Transfer Update as Gabriel Jesus Faces Palmeiras Interest

Arsenal Transfer Update as Gabriel Jesus Faces Palmeiras Interest

  • news
  • football
Raheem Sterling Must Step Up for Arsenal as Injury and Transfer Setbacks Impact Squad Depth

Raheem Sterling Must Step Up for Arsenal as Injury and Transfer Setbacks Impact Squad Depth

  • news
  • football
Raheem Sterling Shocking Move in Arsenal 2-1 Win Against Tottenham Leaves Ally McCoist Stunned

Raheem Sterling Shocking Move in Arsenal 2-1 Win Against Tottenham Leaves Ally McCoist Stunned

  • news
  • football
Arteta’s Arsenal Leading the English Premier League Title Race

Arteta’s Arsenal Leading the English Premier League Title Race

  • news
  • football
Raheem Sterling Misses Key Opportunities in Arsenal’s Clash with Crystal Palace

Raheem Sterling Misses Key Opportunities in Arsenal’s Clash with Crystal Palace

  • news
  • football
Mikel Arteta Plans Extraordinary Arsenal Swap Deal to Seal Huge Transfer

Mikel Arteta Plans Extraordinary Arsenal Swap Deal to Seal Huge Transfer

  • news
  • football
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23 | Five players to watch out for ahead of Gameweek 3

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23 | Five players to watch out for ahead of Gameweek 3

  • feature
  • football
Never had any doubts about Gabriel Jesus because he’s world class player, proclaims Oleksandr Zinchenko

Never had any doubts about Gabriel Jesus because he’s world class player, proclaims Oleksandr Zinchenko

  • news
  • football
WATCH | Gabriel Jesus scores twice in under fifteen minutes in his second Arsenal appearance

WATCH | Gabriel Jesus scores twice in under fifteen minutes in his second Arsenal appearance

  • news
  • football
2022/23 Premier League Previews | Arsenal, Mikel Arteta and their attempt to bridge the gap

2022/23 Premier League Previews | Arsenal, Mikel Arteta and their attempt to bridge the gap

  • feature
  • football
Gabriel Jesus is enormous talent but it is team contribution, asserts Mikel Arteta

Gabriel Jesus is enormous talent but it is team contribution, asserts Mikel Arteta

  • news
  • football
Signed for Arsenal because I trust in Mikel Arteta and the club, proclaims Gabriel Jesus

Signed for Arsenal because I trust in Mikel Arteta and the club, proclaims Gabriel Jesus

  • news
  • football
Reports | Manchester City and Manchester United to compete for Serge Gnabry signing

Reports | Manchester City and Manchester United to compete for Serge Gnabry signing

  • news
  • football
Reports | Manchester City open to letting both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus leave

Reports | Manchester City open to letting both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus leave

  • news
  • football
People are always going to say things but I know what I can do, proclaims Eddie Nketiah

People are always going to say things but I know what I can do, proclaims Eddie Nketiah

  • news
  • football
Reports | Arsenal confident of getting deal done for Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City

Reports | Arsenal confident of getting deal done for Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City

  • news
  • football
Hard to turn Manchester City down but heart says Bukayo Saka will stay, admits Theo Walcott

Hard to turn Manchester City down but heart says Bukayo Saka will stay, admits Theo Walcott

  • news
  • football
Reports | Arsenal weighing options after Manchester City set £55 million price for Gabriel Jesus

Reports | Arsenal weighing options after Manchester City set £55 million price for Gabriel Jesus

  • news
  • football
Reports | Manchester City looking into signing Ousmane Dembele in the summer

Reports | Manchester City looking into signing Ousmane Dembele in the summer

  • news
  • football
No time to think about my future now as we’re in best moment of season, proclaims Gabriel Jesus

No time to think about my future now as we’re in best moment of season, proclaims Gabriel Jesus

  • news
  • football
Fantasy Premier League 2021/22 | Who’s hot, who’s cold and who to stay away from

Fantasy Premier League 2021/22 | Who’s hot, who’s cold and who to stay away from

  • feature
  • football
Fights happen when player's don't do what they are told at half-time, indicates Pep Guardiola

Fights happen when player's don't do what they are told at half-time, indicates Pep Guardiola

  • news
  • football
Reports | Premier League clubs to be blocked from using Brazilian internationals this weekend

Reports | Premier League clubs to be blocked from using Brazilian internationals this weekend

  • news
  • football
FIFA needs to decide whether to suspend players within next 24 hours, asserts Charlie Marshall

FIFA needs to decide whether to suspend players within next 24 hours, asserts Charlie Marshall

  • news
  • football
Have doubts whether Pep Guardiola’s tactical system is right for Gabriel Jesus, proclaims Ze Roberto

Have doubts whether Pep Guardiola’s tactical system is right for Gabriel Jesus, proclaims Ze Roberto

  • news
  • football
Manchester City would win the Premier League title with Diego Costa, proclaims Micah Richards

Manchester City would win the Premier League title with Diego Costa, proclaims Micah Richards

  • news
  • football