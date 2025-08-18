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Frank Lampards Past Clash with Referee James Bell Raises Concerns Ahead of Wrexham vs Southampton

Frank Lampards Past Clash with Referee James Bell Raises Concerns Ahead of Wrexham vs Southampton

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  • football
Southampton Releases 12 Players After Premier League Relegation

Southampton Releases 12 Players After Premier League Relegation

  • news
  • football
Frank Lampard Tipped to Rescue Southampton from Record Low

Frank Lampard Tipped to Rescue Southampton from Record Low

  • news
  • football
Manchester United Rescued by Amad Diallo Stunning Hat-Trick Against Southampton

Manchester United Rescued by Amad Diallo Stunning Hat-Trick Against Southampton

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  • football
Liverpool Marches Into Carabao Cup Semi-Finals After Thrilling Victory

Liverpool Marches Into Carabao Cup Semi-Finals After Thrilling Victory

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Liverpool Injury Woes Prompt Arne Slot to Form Innovative Solutions

Liverpool Injury Woes Prompt Arne Slot to Form Innovative Solutions

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  • football
Was excited for team but equally gutted on not being there, reveals James Ward-Prowse

Was excited for team but equally gutted on not being there, reveals James Ward-Prowse

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We are team that will reflect on what we do and what we can improve, asserts Cesar Azpilicueta

We are team that will reflect on what we do and what we can improve, asserts Cesar Azpilicueta

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WATCH | Manchester United fail to convert once in four attempts inside 30 seconds against Southampton

WATCH | Manchester United fail to convert once in four attempts inside 30 seconds against Southampton

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  • football
2022/23 Premier League Previews | Four teams and the battle to stay in the Premier League

2022/23 Premier League Previews | Four teams and the battle to stay in the Premier League

  • feature
  • football
Armando Broja is our player and we have no interest in selling him, claims Thomas Tuchel

Armando Broja is our player and we have no interest in selling him, claims Thomas Tuchel

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  • football
Reports | West Ham looking to launch £30 million bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Reports | West Ham looking to launch £30 million bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja

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This Liverpool group is really really special, exclaims Jurgen Klopp

This Liverpool group is really really special, exclaims Jurgen Klopp

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Not lot of scenarios where I imagine I leave Southampton, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Not lot of scenarios where I imagine I leave Southampton, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

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Still more space for improvement but this is Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga, proclaims Ralf Rangnick

Still more space for improvement but this is Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga, proclaims Ralf Rangnick

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We made mistakes and this creates mental instability in team, admits Antonio Conte

We made mistakes and this creates mental instability in team, admits Antonio Conte

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Southampton lost track for one or two years but we’re fully back now, admits Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton lost track for one or two years but we’re fully back now, admits Ralph Hasenhuttl

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Reports | Southampton and Chelsea in talks over permanent move for Armando Broja

Reports | Southampton and Chelsea in talks over permanent move for Armando Broja

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It's not an easy situation that we want to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in, admits Mikel Arteta

It's not an easy situation that we want to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in, admits Mikel Arteta

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Reports | Aston Villa looking at Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hassenhuttl as Dean Smith’s replacement

Reports | Aston Villa looking at Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hassenhuttl as Dean Smith’s replacement

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So proud of what Raul Jimenez has done and how he got through it, proclaims Conor Coady

So proud of what Raul Jimenez has done and how he got through it, proclaims Conor Coady

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We were surprised by how well Sadio Mane developed, proclaims Peter Krawietz

We were surprised by how well Sadio Mane developed, proclaims Peter Krawietz

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Reports | Manchester City considering a shock move for Southampton’s Danny Ings

Reports | Manchester City considering a shock move for Southampton’s Danny Ings

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Mauricio Pochettino could be the ideal PSG manager but it all feels like a weird mix

Mauricio Pochettino could be the ideal PSG manager but it all feels like a weird mix

  • feature
  • football
Derby County and Southampton’s FA Cup ties in jeopardy after rise in COVID-19 cases

Derby County and Southampton’s FA Cup ties in jeopardy after rise in COVID-19 cases

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  • football
Ralph Hasenhuttl is building an empire at Southampton and he wants nothing stopping them

Ralph Hasenhuttl is building an empire at Southampton and he wants nothing stopping them

  • feature
  • football
Arsenal will struggle to find a better manager than Mikel Arteta, asserts Pep Guardiola

Arsenal will struggle to find a better manager than Mikel Arteta, asserts Pep Guardiola

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