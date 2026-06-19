Luka Modric News

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Julian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuHarry KaneLionel MessiErling HaalandGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzNeymarCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakViktor GyokeresSunil ChhetriPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioJude BellinghamKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
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Davor Suker Hints at Luka Modric’s Real Madrid Return After World Cup

Davor Suker Hints at Luka Modric’s Real Madrid Return After World Cup

  • news
  • football
Luka Modric Rejects Return Rumours to Real Madrid

Luka Modric Rejects Return Rumours to Real Madrid

  • news
  • football
AC Milan Target Robert Lewandowski for 2026 Season Boost

AC Milan Target Robert Lewandowski for 2026 Season Boost

  • news
  • football
Mbappe to Wear No.10 at Real Madrid Following Modrics Departure

Mbappe to Wear No.10 at Real Madrid Following Modrics Departure

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  • football
Luka Modric Set to Join AC Milan After Real Madrid Farewell

Luka Modric Set to Join AC Milan After Real Madrid Farewell

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  • football
Real Madrid Targets Midfield Replacements for Luka Modric

Real Madrid Targets Midfield Replacements for Luka Modric

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Xabi Alonso Wants Modric to Stay for 2025–26 Season

Xabi Alonso Wants Modric to Stay for 2025–26 Season

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Manchester United Braces for £90M Bruno Fernandes Bid from Real Madrid

Manchester United Braces for £90M Bruno Fernandes Bid from Real Madrid

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Luka Modric Eyes Real Madrid Extension

Luka Modric Eyes Real Madrid Extension

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  • football
Real Madrid Faces Suspension Dilemma Ahead of Crucial Clash with Man City

Real Madrid Faces Suspension Dilemma Ahead of Crucial Clash with Man City

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  • football
Jude Bellingham’s Brilliance Seals Another Victory for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham’s Brilliance Seals Another Victory for Real Madrid

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  • football
We lost important player in Casemiro but we’ve got lot of other good players, asserts Luka Modric

We lost important player in Casemiro but we’ve got lot of other good players, asserts Luka Modric

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  • football
Joined Real Madrid to win the Champions League with this big club, reveals Toni Kroos

Joined Real Madrid to win the Champions League with this big club, reveals Toni Kroos

  • news
  • football
We want to play with great players and Kylian Mbappe is one of those, proclaims Luka Modric

We want to play with great players and Kylian Mbappe is one of those, proclaims Luka Modric

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  • football
Reports | Real Madrid looking to hand Luka Modric one year contract extension

Reports | Real Madrid looking to hand Luka Modric one year contract extension

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  • football
Rate England very highly but we know how to play against them, proclaims Luka Modric

Rate England very highly but we know how to play against them, proclaims Luka Modric

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  • football
Kylian Mbappe is great player and great players are welcome at Real Madrid, proclaims Luka Modric

Kylian Mbappe is great player and great players are welcome at Real Madrid, proclaims Luka Modric

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  • football
Would love to end my career at Real Madrid but it depends on others, confesses Luka Modric

Would love to end my career at Real Madrid but it depends on others, confesses Luka Modric

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  • football
Real Madrid were convinced we could win without Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Luka Modric

Real Madrid were convinced we could win without Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Luka Modric

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Kylian Mbappe should leave France to bring out his best, opines Luka Modric

Kylian Mbappe should leave France to bring out his best, opines Luka Modric

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  • football
Reports | Kevin De Bruyne considering options amidst Real Madrid interest

Reports | Kevin De Bruyne considering options amidst Real Madrid interest

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  • football
January 20 | European football transfer round-up

January 20 | European football transfer round-up

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Gareth Bale is a brilliant player and very important to our plans, admits Luka Modric

Gareth Bale is a brilliant player and very important to our plans, admits Luka Modric

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  • football
ISL 2019-20 | Aim is to learn from stars at Bengaluru FC, says Suresh Wangjam

ISL 2019-20 | Aim is to learn from stars at Bengaluru FC, says Suresh Wangjam

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Reports | Fabian Ruiz to sign new deal amid Real Madrid interest

Reports | Fabian Ruiz to sign new deal amid Real Madrid interest

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Reports | PSG want Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric for Neymar

Reports | PSG want Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric for Neymar

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  • football
Reports | Luka Modric set to stay at Real Madrid amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain

Reports | Luka Modric set to stay at Real Madrid amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain

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  • football