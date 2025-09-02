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Manchester United should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance, proclaims Eric Bailly

Manchester United should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance, proclaims Eric Bailly

  • news
  • football
Olympique Marseille confirm that they have signed Alexis Sanchez on free-transfer

Olympique Marseille confirm that they have signed Alexis Sanchez on free-transfer

  • news
  • football
We made right decision but William Saliba has to come back, asserts Mikel Arteta

We made right decision but William Saliba has to come back, asserts Mikel Arteta

  • news
  • football
La Liga, Ligue A, Serie A and Premier League’s D-day threatens to be chaotic and exciting

La Liga, Ligue A, Serie A and Premier League’s D-day threatens to be chaotic and exciting

  • feature
  • football
Don’t know if I played my last match with Olympique Marseille, claims William Saliba

Don’t know if I played my last match with Olympique Marseille, claims William Saliba

  • news
  • football
The battle for European football | La Liga and Ligue 1 still have a lot of drama left on tap

The battle for European football | La Liga and Ligue 1 still have a lot of drama left on tap

  • feature
  • football
William Saliba has to be ready for bench role at Arsenal, claims William Gallas

William Saliba has to be ready for bench role at Arsenal, claims William Gallas

  • news
  • football
Manchester United and others were interested but made family decision, reveals Dimitri Payet

Manchester United and others were interested but made family decision, reveals Dimitri Payet

  • news
  • football
Never hidden fact that I feel good at Olympique Marseille, admits William Saliba

Never hidden fact that I feel good at Olympique Marseille, admits William Saliba

  • news
  • football
There is room to accommodate William Saliba, Ben White and Gabriel, feels Mikel Arteta

There is room to accommodate William Saliba, Ben White and Gabriel, feels Mikel Arteta

  • news
  • football
Nice-Marseille match abandoned, punishments determined by LFP after pitch invasion mayhem

Nice-Marseille match abandoned, punishments determined by LFP after pitch invasion mayhem

  • news
  • football
Submitted my resignation because I didn't agree with the sports policy, proclaims Andre Villas-Boas

Submitted my resignation because I didn't agree with the sports policy, proclaims Andre Villas-Boas

  • news
  • football
We understand frustration and anger but cannot accept it that way, asserts Bernard Tapie

We understand frustration and anger but cannot accept it that way, asserts Bernard Tapie

  • news
  • football
Neymar Jr handed two-game ban following brawl during Marseille game

Neymar Jr handed two-game ban following brawl during Marseille game

  • news
  • football
Reports | Ligue 1 discipline committee to look into Neymar racist abuse allegation

Reports | Ligue 1 discipline committee to look into Neymar racist abuse allegation

  • news
  • football
Winning Champions League as French club would be an incredible achievement, proclaims Kylian Mbappe

Winning Champions League as French club would be an incredible achievement, proclaims Kylian Mbappe

  • news
  • football
Marseille’s Ligue 1 season opener postponed after three positive coronavirus cases

Marseille’s Ligue 1 season opener postponed after three positive coronavirus cases

  • news
  • football
FIFA should create Club Purchasing Ethics Commission to judge new owners, reveals Arsene Wenger

FIFA should create Club Purchasing Ethics Commission to judge new owners, reveals Arsene Wenger

  • news
  • football
Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | PSG lift Ligue 1 title, Marseille and Stade Rennais clinch Champions League

Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | PSG lift Ligue 1 title, Marseille and Stade Rennais clinch Champions League

  • report
  • football
Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | Olympique Marseille suffer shock loss, RC Strasbourg win big and more

Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | Olympique Marseille suffer shock loss, RC Strasbourg win big and more

  • report
  • football
Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | PSG drop points, Monaco thrash Toulouse and much more

Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | PSG drop points, Monaco thrash Toulouse and much more

  • report
  • football
Reports | Andre Villas-Boas to leave Olympique Marseille less than year after appointment

Reports | Andre Villas-Boas to leave Olympique Marseille less than year after appointment

  • news
  • football
We’ve been forced to fight in court to overturn an unfair decision, claims Bernard Joanin

We’ve been forced to fight in court to overturn an unfair decision, claims Bernard Joanin

  • news
  • football
Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | Dijon, Angers and PSG walk away with big wins and more

Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | Dijon, Angers and PSG walk away with big wins and more

  • report
  • football
Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | Lyon, Marseille register wins, Montpellier and Bordeaux share honours and much more

Ligue 1 SRL Round-Up | Lyon, Marseille register wins, Montpellier and Bordeaux share honours and much more

  • report
  • football
They've robbed us of an European opportunity, states Jean-Michel Aulas

They've robbed us of an European opportunity, states Jean-Michel Aulas

  • news
  • football
Reports | PSG to be crowned champions of Ligue 1

Reports | PSG to be crowned champions of Ligue 1

  • news
  • football