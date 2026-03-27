Trent Alexander Arnold News

Category links
Teams
Mexico Football TeamEngland Football TeamBrazil Football TeamGermany Football TeamManchester UnitedFc BarcelonaReal MadridBayern MunichSpain Football TeamAustria Football TeamCroatia Football TeamPortugal Football TeamBelgium Football TeamSenegal Football TeamArgentina Football TeamFrance Football TeamManchester CityUsa Football TeamAtletico MadridParis Saint GermainTottenham HotspurQatar Football TeamAl Nassr FcSl BenficaArsenalInter MiamiReal BetisWolfsburgLiverpool FcJuventusBayer LeverkusenAc MilanNew York City FcUnion BerlinChelseaGetafe FcLos Angeles FcValencia FcAfc AjaxAs RomaCrystal PalaceBrentfordBorussia DortmundWest Ham UnitedSunderlandNewcastle UnitedEvertonCoventry CityNottingham ForestLeeds UnitedBrighton And Hove AlbionAthletic BilbaoNapoliCelticEintracht FrankfurtFlamengoAston VillaGalatasarayTorinoSheffield UnitedWrexhamAfc BournemouthFc GoaFulham FcUefaWales Football TeamSevillaIndia Football TeamVillarrealAtalanta BcBurnleyLeicester CityInter MilanNorwich CityOlympique MarseilleRb LeipzigRcd MallorcaQueens Park RangersFenerbahceSouthamptonPoland Football TeamNew York Red BullsSporting CpDerby CountyAs MonacoColombia Football TeamMumbai City FcChurchill BrothersBologna FcMiddlesbroughCelta VigoReal SociedadGirona FcWolverhampton WanderersParma CalcioSassuoloDeportivo AlavesShillong LajongDelhi FcGokulam Kerala FC
Tournaments
Fifa World Cup 2026FIFABundesligaSaudi Pro LeagueBallon DorAfc Champions LeagueLa LigaChampions LeagueDfb PokalMlsMajor League SoccerSpanish Super CupEnglish Premier LeagueSerie AEFL ChampionshipUefa Nations LeagueWorld CupFa CupGerman CupCarabao CupFifa Club World CupEuropa LeagueCopa AmericaI LeagueCopa Del ReyUefa EuroSuper CupLigue 12022 Fifa World Cup QualifiersEnglish Football League CupChampionshipUefa Europa League2022 Fifa World CupUefa Super CupBangladesh Premier LeagueScottish PremiershipCoppa ItaliaIndian Super LeagueIndian Womens LeagueSpanish LeagueNewells CupWomens Super LeagueNational LeagueLeague OneEFL СhampionshipSouth American World Cup 2026 QualifiersNations LeagueEredivisieEuropa Conference LeagueDurand CupSaff ChampionshipIntercontinental CupAfc Asian CupHero Super Cup 2023Isl 2022 232022 World CupFifa U 17 Womens World CupSantosh TrophyCommunity ShieldLeague TwoDurand Cup 2022Liga Nos2022 World Cup QualifiersWorld Cup 2002Isl 2021 22Fantasy Premier LeagueI League 2021 22Austrian BundesligaFifa World Cup 2022Africa Cup Of NationsEuropean Super League2022 Afc Womens Asian CupSuper LeagueAfc Womens Asian Cup2022 Afc U 23 Asian CupU 23 Afc Asian Cup2021 Saff CupWorld Cup 2018International FriendliesIsl 2020 212021 Durand CupPremier Futsal LeagueIsl 2021Super LigOlympicsTokyo Olympics 2020Fifa World Cup 20182021 Tokyo Olympics2020 OlympicsSerie BEuro 2016Ligue 2Copa Libertadores2021 Afc Champions LeagueAsian Games2019 Asian CupFifa Under 17 World CupSegunda DivisionSaff 2018Coupe De La Ligue
Players
Harry KaneJude BellinghamErling HaalandNeymarJulian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuLionel MessiGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakSunil ChhetriViktor GyokeresPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
Teams
Tournaments
Players
McAllister Explains Salahs Dip in Form and Urges Him to Stay at Liverpool

McAllister Explains Salahs Dip in Form and Urges Him to Stay at Liverpool

  • news
  • football
Real Madrid Monitor Young Right Back as Trent Alexander-Arnold Struggles

Real Madrid Monitor Young Right Back as Trent Alexander-Arnold Struggles

  • news
  • football
Real Madrid Continue to Lead the Way in Free Transfers

Real Madrid Continue to Lead the Way in Free Transfers

  • news
  • football
Watch Out the Premier League 2025 Summer Transfer Window Key Moves So Far

Watch Out the Premier League 2025 Summer Transfer Window Key Moves So Far

  • news
  • football
Rashford, Bellingham React as Trent Alexander-Arnold Joins Real Madrid

Rashford, Bellingham React as Trent Alexander-Arnold Joins Real Madrid

  • news
  • football
Real Madrid Near Fourth Signing Ahead of Club World Cup

Real Madrid Near Fourth Signing Ahead of Club World Cup

  • news
  • football
Real Madrid Push for Huijsen Signing Amid Chelsea Interest

Real Madrid Push for Huijsen Signing Amid Chelsea Interest

  • news
  • football
Trent Alexander-Arnolds Early Move to Real Madrid Uncertain

Trent Alexander-Arnolds Early Move to Real Madrid Uncertain

  • news
  • football
Liverpool Near Title as Leicester Face Relegation in the England Premier League

Liverpool Near Title as Leicester Face Relegation in the England Premier League

  • news
  • football
Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid Move Still Uncertain Amid Liverpool Stability

Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid Move Still Uncertain Amid Liverpool Stability

  • news
  • football
Trent Alexander-Arnold Makes a Controversial Move to Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold Makes a Controversial Move to Real Madrid

  • news
  • football
Liverpool Eyes Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold Replacement

Liverpool Eyes Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold Replacement

  • news
  • football
Trent Alexander-Arnold Future in Doubt for Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold Future in Doubt for Real Madrid

  • news
  • football
Pep Guardiola Urges Barcelona to Hijack Liverpool Pursuit of German Star

Pep Guardiola Urges Barcelona to Hijack Liverpool Pursuit of German Star

  • news
  • football
Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Talks with Real Madrid Remain Unsettled

Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Talks with Real Madrid Remain Unsettled

  • news
  • football
Real Madrid Keen on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Know His January Price

Real Madrid Keen on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Know His January Price

  • news
  • football
Real Madrid Eye New Targets as They End Pursuit of Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid Eye New Targets as They End Pursuit of Alphonso Davies

  • news
  • football
Liverpool Marches Into Carabao Cup Semi-Finals After Thrilling Victory

Liverpool Marches Into Carabao Cup Semi-Finals After Thrilling Victory

  • news
  • football
Liverpool and Real Madrid in Transfer Negotiations for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool and Real Madrid in Transfer Negotiations for Alexander-Arnold

  • news
  • football
Clearly as team something’s not going right and as well as we want, reveals Trent Alexander-Arnold

Clearly as team something’s not going right and as well as we want, reveals Trent Alexander-Arnold

  • news
  • football
Feel that Kieran Trippier’s all round game is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, asserts Gareth Southgate

Feel that Kieran Trippier’s all round game is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, asserts Gareth Southgate

  • news
  • football
We never tend to make these Champions League semi-finals easy for ourselves, admits Trent Alexander-Arnold

We never tend to make these Champions League semi-finals easy for ourselves, admits Trent Alexander-Arnold

  • news
  • football
Mohamed Salah is a victim of his own success, proclaims Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah is a victim of his own success, proclaims Trent Alexander-Arnold

  • news
  • football
The team winning is more important than me scoring, asserts Sadio Mane

The team winning is more important than me scoring, asserts Sadio Mane

  • news
  • football
Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for several weeks with hamstring injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out for several weeks with hamstring injury

  • news
  • football
If Trent Alexander-Arnold couldn’t defend then he wouldn’t play for Liverpool, asserts Jurgen Klopp

If Trent Alexander-Arnold couldn’t defend then he wouldn’t play for Liverpool, asserts Jurgen Klopp

  • news
  • football
Our history shows that we can do it in both league and Champions League, proclaims Trent Alexander-Arnold

Our history shows that we can do it in both league and Champions League, proclaims Trent Alexander-Arnold

  • news
  • football