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Harry Kane
Jude Bellingham
Erling Haaland
Neymar
Julian Nagelsmann
Jurgen Klopp
Marcus Rashford
Kylian Mbappe
Robert Lewandowski
Cristiano Ronaldo
Romelu Lukaku
Lionel Messi
Gabriel Martinelli
Casemiro
Kai Havertz
Carlo Ancelotti
Jesse Marsch
Enzo Maresca
Julian Alvarez
Alexander Isak
Sunil Chhetri
Viktor Gyokeres
Pele
Kevin De Bruyne
Luka Modric
Davor Suker
Al Hilal
Raphinha
Marc Cucurella
Bhaichung Bhutia
Martin Odegaard
Jose Mourinho
Ousmane Dembele
Thomas Muller
Pep Guardiola
Gabriel Magalhaes
Joao Pedro
Lautaro Martinez
Hansi Flick
Roberto Martinez
Rodrigo De Paul
Sir Alex Ferguson
Federico Valverde
Ferran Torres
Michael Owen
Mauricio Pochettino
Mohamed Salah
Florentino Perez
Anthony Gordon
Vinicius Junior
Diego Simeone
Fabio Paratici
Arne Slot
Vincent Kompany
Thomas Tuchel
Phil Foden
Nicolas Otamendi
Joan Laporta
Wayne Rooney
Trent Alexander Arnold
Fabrizio Romano
Lionel Scaloni
Gianluigi Donnaruma
Ronald Koeman
Pedri
Lothar Matthaus
Fabio Capello
Luis Suarez
Ronaldinho
Ronaldo Nazario
Karim Benzema
James Rodriguez
Ruben Neves
Angel Di Maria
Xabi Alonso
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Ruben Amorim
Ryan Gravenberch
Rodrygo
Nico Williams
Marc Andre Ter Stegen
Dani Olmo
Sergio Ramos
Bukayo Saka
Karim Adeyemi
Dusan Vlahovic
Lucas Paqueta
Uli Hoeness
Ibrahima Konate
William Saliba
Frank Lampard
Bernardo Silva
Adrien Rabiot
Massimiliano Allegri
Jadon Sancho
Bruno Fernandes
Harry Maguire
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Thibaut Courtois
Diego Simeone downplays Lamine Yamal hype after Atlético win
3 months ago
news
football
Simeone Praises Barcelonas Raphinha Ahead of Key La Liga Clash
7 months ago
news
football
People criticised us for being defensive but when you're clinical then it's marvellous, gushes Diego Simeone
4 years ago
news
football
An exit from Atletico Madrid is not on the table, proclaims Joao Felix
4 years ago
news
football
Court of Arbitration for Sport suspend UEFA’s decision for partial closure at Wanda Metropolitano
4 years ago
news
football
We can all have an opinions but I always respect my colleagues, asserts Diego Simeone
4 years ago
news
football
We’ll have to be better against Manchester City to beat them, postulates Diego Simeone
4 years ago
news
football
Will be difficult game as Manchester United have evolved under Ralf Rangnick, admits Diego Simeone
4 years ago
news
football
We weren’t ourselves in first half but we stayed calm, postulates Diego Simeone
4 years ago
news
football
Knew Newcastle was where I wanted to be and can't wait to get started, admits Kieran Trippier
4 years ago
news
football
Reports | Atletico Madrid open to letting Kieran Trippier leave amidst Newcastle interest
5 years ago
news
football
Joao Felix is important piece of our team but I’m open to everything, reveals Diego Simeone
5 years ago
news
football
Hope Antoine Griezmann keep improving and growing because we need him, admits Diego Simeone
5 years ago
news
football
El Cholo's dark arts has defined an era yet his chaotic attempt to evolve could write history for Atletico
5 years ago
feature
football
Relationship with Diego Simeone has been good since arrival, reveals Kieran Trippier
5 years ago
news
football
Couldn’t respect Diego Simeone more but I’m not fan of their style of play, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
5 years ago
news
football
The call from Ronald Koeman was not the way to say goodbye, reveals Luis Suarez
5 years ago
news
football
Reports | Atletico Madrid to let Kieran Trippier leave if €60 million release clause is paid
5 years ago
news
football
Playing for Atletico Madrid and their fans is a privilege, admits Kieran Trippier
5 years ago
news
football
Have to get used to suffering in order to win La Liga and that’s what happened, admits Luis Suarez
5 years ago
news
football
Atletico Madrid confirm Luis Suarez injury in potential massive blow to La Liga title hopes
5 years ago
news
football
Nerves aren’t going away and we have to just get on with it, admits Diego Simeone
5 years ago
news
football
Lionel Messi needs help from the rest of Barcelona's squad, asserts Ronald Koeman
5 years ago
news
football
Don’t think there’s a crisis at Atletico Madrid right now, admits Jan Oblak
5 years ago
news
football
Enjoying playing with football’s elite and no one will get rid of me, proclaims Luis Suarez
5 years ago
news
football
From chaos to being the perfect team in a weird year: Simeone and Atletico Madrid show that time heals all wounds
6 years ago
feature
football
Real Madrid can do good things as team and we showed Madrid that, proclaims Zinedine Zidane
6 years ago
news
football
Believe my players will show their quality despite heavy defeat to Bayern, proclaims Diego Simeone
6 years ago
news
football
Was kicked out of Barcelona but I feel happy at Atletico Madrid, confesses Luis Suarez
6 years ago
news
football
It has been a stressful time since the two positive tests, admits Jan Oblak
6 years ago
news
football
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