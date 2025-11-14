Steven Gerrard News

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Frank Lampard Snubbed as Gary Lineker Picks Favourite Premier League XI

Frank Lampard Snubbed as Gary Lineker Picks Favourite Premier League XI

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Don’t believe we’re too far from our ideas of where we want Aston Villa, proclaims Steven Gerrard

Don’t believe we’re too far from our ideas of where we want Aston Villa, proclaims Steven Gerrard

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We have recruited big and it’s only right we demand more, asserts Steven Gerrard

We have recruited big and it’s only right we demand more, asserts Steven Gerrard

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Obviously it’s bad start but still think I can take this club to Europe, asserts Emiliano Martinez

Obviously it’s bad start but still think I can take this club to Europe, asserts Emiliano Martinez

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Aston Villa reach agreement to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla

Aston Villa reach agreement to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla

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Think realistically Aston Villa should be minimum in top half next season, claims Steven Gerrard

Think realistically Aston Villa should be minimum in top half next season, claims Steven Gerrard

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Liverpool will be massive challenge but we’ll try to win all our games, proclaims Steven Gerrard

Liverpool will be massive challenge but we’ll try to win all our games, proclaims Steven Gerrard

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Bukayo Saka is outstanding talent but he can't complain about physical side, claims Steven Gerrard

Bukayo Saka is outstanding talent but he can't complain about physical side, claims Steven Gerrard

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Doesn’t make sense to make any decisions now on Philippe Coutinho, claims Steven Gerrard

Doesn’t make sense to make any decisions now on Philippe Coutinho, claims Steven Gerrard

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Need to build around Philippe Coutinho if we want to get to where we want to be, claims Steven Gerrard

Need to build around Philippe Coutinho if we want to get to where we want to be, claims Steven Gerrard

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Was surprised and shocked that Rafael Benitez wanted to have Everton job, admits Steven Gerrard

Was surprised and shocked that Rafael Benitez wanted to have Everton job, admits Steven Gerrard

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Aston Villa confirm they've signed Lucas Digne from Everton for reported £25 million fee

Aston Villa confirm they've signed Lucas Digne from Everton for reported £25 million fee

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We had to suffer during the game but the team spirit was good, claims Raphael Varane

We had to suffer during the game but the team spirit was good, claims Raphael Varane

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Aston Villa to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

Aston Villa to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

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I've' got nothing but positive things to say about Philippe Coutinho, reveals Steven Gerrard

I've' got nothing but positive things to say about Philippe Coutinho, reveals Steven Gerrard

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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tests positive for Covid-19

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Burnley boss Sean Dyche tests positive for COVID-19

Burnley boss Sean Dyche tests positive for COVID-19

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Really important we hit ground running but players have been fantastic, proclaims Steven Gerrard

Really important we hit ground running but players have been fantastic, proclaims Steven Gerrard

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Mikel Arteta to miss Arsenal vs Manchester City after positive Covid-19 test

Mikel Arteta to miss Arsenal vs Manchester City after positive Covid-19 test

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Want to be right up there in European spots but we need to win games, proclaims Matty Cash

Want to be right up there in European spots but we need to win games, proclaims Matty Cash

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Steven Gerrard brings forth the promise of a new dawn for Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard brings forth the promise of a new dawn for Aston Villa

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Think Steven Gerrard will be a future Liverpool manager, admits Jurgen Klopp

Think Steven Gerrard will be a future Liverpool manager, admits Jurgen Klopp

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Really happy for Steven Gerrard to be honest, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Really happy for Steven Gerrard to be honest, reveals Jurgen Klopp

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I think Aston Villa sells itself, reveals Steven Gerrard

I think Aston Villa sells itself, reveals Steven Gerrard

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Steven Gerrard succeeds Dean Smith as new Aston Villa manager

Steven Gerrard succeeds Dean Smith as new Aston Villa manager

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Reports | Steven Gerrard set to be appointed as next Aston Villa manager

Reports | Steven Gerrard set to be appointed as next Aston Villa manager

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Reports | Aston Villa looking at Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hassenhuttl as Dean Smith’s replacement

Reports | Aston Villa looking at Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hassenhuttl as Dean Smith’s replacement

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