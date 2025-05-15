Churchill Brothers News

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Harry KaneJude BellinghamErling HaalandNeymarJulian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuLionel MessiGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakSunil ChhetriViktor GyokeresPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
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Churchill Brothers Asked to Return I-League Trophy Amid CAS Stay

Churchill Brothers Asked to Return I-League Trophy Amid CAS Stay

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  • football
Churchill Brothers Awarded I-League Title Despite CAS Order

Churchill Brothers Awarded I-League Title Despite CAS Order

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Churchill Brothers Declared I-League Champions Amid Controversy

Churchill Brothers Declared I-League Champions Amid Controversy

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Churchill Brothers Threaten Super Cup Boycott Over I-League Title Dispute

Churchill Brothers Threaten Super Cup Boycott Over I-League Title Dispute

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Why There is No Clear Winner I-League Title in 2024-2025

Why There is No Clear Winner I-League Title in 2024-2025

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Churchill Brothers Hold Inter Kashi in Intense 2-2 Draw in I-League

Churchill Brothers Hold Inter Kashi in Intense 2-2 Draw in I-League

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Churchill Brothers Denied Win by 100th-Minute Penalty

Churchill Brothers Denied Win by 100th-Minute Penalty

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Luis Rodríguez Secures Aizawl FC Draw Against Churchill Brothers

Luis Rodríguez Secures Aizawl FC Draw Against Churchill Brothers

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Churchill Brothers Triumph 3-1 Over Real Kashmir in I-League Clash

Churchill Brothers Triumph 3-1 Over Real Kashmir in I-League Clash

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FC Goa continue unbeaten run in RFDL, beat Churchill Brothers 1-0

FC Goa continue unbeaten run in RFDL, beat Churchill Brothers 1-0

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I-League 2021-22 | Kenneth Ngwoke takes Churchill Brothers to win over NEROCA FC

I-League 2021-22 | Kenneth Ngwoke takes Churchill Brothers to win over NEROCA FC

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I-League 2021-22 | Churchill Brothers record 2-1 win over RoundGlass Punjab 2-1

I-League 2021-22 | Churchill Brothers record 2-1 win over RoundGlass Punjab 2-1

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I-League | Sudeva Delhi FC clinch match against Churchill Brothers 1-0

I-League | Sudeva Delhi FC clinch match against Churchill Brothers 1-0

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Coaches gave up on me once but I have no regrets, admits Adil Khan

Coaches gave up on me once but I have no regrets, admits Adil Khan

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I-League clubs to approach FIFA and AFC before seeking court’s help as last resort

I-League clubs to approach FIFA and AFC before seeking court’s help as last resort

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Six I-League clubs turn to PM Narendra Modi for help, request enquiry commission against AIFF

Six I-League clubs turn to PM Narendra Modi for help, request enquiry commission against AIFF

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We want a unified football league, says Valanka Alemao

We want a unified football league, says Valanka Alemao

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AIFF asks I-League clubs not to jump the gun after they threaten to go to court

AIFF asks I-League clubs not to jump the gun after they threaten to go to court

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I-League clubs threaten to take AIFF to court if ISL is made top tier

I-League clubs threaten to take AIFF to court if ISL is made top tier

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Why different penalties for different clubs for the same offence, questions Gokulam Kerala's VC Praveen

Why different penalties for different clubs for the same offence, questions Gokulam Kerala's VC Praveen

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Asking for meeting with AIFF President has cost us 10 lakhs, asserts Ranjit Bajaj

Asking for meeting with AIFF President has cost us 10 lakhs, asserts Ranjit Bajaj

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AIFF’s disciplinary committee slaps five I-League clubs with a fine of 10 lakhs

AIFF’s disciplinary committee slaps five I-League clubs with a fine of 10 lakhs

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AIFF committee meeting to discuss age fraud, match-fixing allegations and I-League clubs’ protest

AIFF committee meeting to discuss age fraud, match-fixing allegations and I-League clubs’ protest

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Super Cup | Jamshedpur, NorthEast qualify for quarter-finals after Churchill, NEROCA pull out

Super Cup | Jamshedpur, NorthEast qualify for quarter-finals after Churchill, NEROCA pull out

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Reports | I-League clubs give AIFF new plan for 20-team tournament

Reports | I-League clubs give AIFF new plan for 20-team tournament

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AIFF Super Cup | I-League clubs ready to participate if “future discussions” promised

AIFF Super Cup | I-League clubs ready to participate if “future discussions” promised

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Reports | Churchill Brothers FC join protest, to pull out of Super Cup

Reports | Churchill Brothers FC join protest, to pull out of Super Cup

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  • football