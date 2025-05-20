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Gabriel Martinelli
Casemiro
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Enzo Maresca
Julian Alvarez
Alexander Isak
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Sunil Chhetri
Pele
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Davor Suker
Al Hilal
Raphinha
Marc Cucurella
Bhaichung Bhutia
Martin Odegaard
Jose Mourinho
Ousmane Dembele
Thomas Muller
Pep Guardiola
Gabriel Magalhaes
Joao Pedro
Lautaro Martinez
Hansi Flick
Roberto Martinez
Rodrigo De Paul
Sir Alex Ferguson
Federico Valverde
Ferran Torres
Michael Owen
Mauricio Pochettino
Mohamed Salah
Florentino Perez
Anthony Gordon
Vinicius Junior
Diego Simeone
Fabio Paratici
Arne Slot
Vincent Kompany
Thomas Tuchel
Phil Foden
Nicolas Otamendi
Joan Laporta
Wayne Rooney
Trent Alexander Arnold
Fabrizio Romano
Lionel Scaloni
Gianluigi Donnaruma
Ronald Koeman
Pedri
Lothar Matthaus
Fabio Capello
Luis Suarez
Ronaldinho
Ronaldo Nazario
Jude Bellingham
Karim Benzema
James Rodriguez
Ruben Neves
Angel Di Maria
Xabi Alonso
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Aleksandar Mitrovic
Ruben Amorim
Ryan Gravenberch
Rodrygo
Nico Williams
Marc Andre Ter Stegen
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Uli Hoeness
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