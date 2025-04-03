Ligue 1 News

Category links
Teams
Germany Football TeamFc BarcelonaManchester UnitedBayern MunichReal MadridSpain Football TeamAustria Football TeamCroatia Football TeamPortugal Football TeamBelgium Football TeamSenegal Football TeamEngland Football TeamArgentina Football TeamFrance Football TeamBrazil Football TeamManchester CityUsa Football TeamAtletico MadridParis Saint GermainTottenham HotspurQatar Football TeamMexico Football TeamAl Nassr FcSl BenficaArsenalInter MiamiReal BetisWolfsburgLiverpool FcJuventusBayer LeverkusenAc MilanNew York City FcUnion BerlinChelseaGetafe FcLos Angeles FcValencia FcAfc AjaxAs RomaCrystal PalaceBrentfordBorussia DortmundWest Ham UnitedSunderlandNewcastle UnitedEvertonCoventry CityNottingham ForestLeeds UnitedBrighton And Hove AlbionAthletic BilbaoNapoliCelticEintracht FrankfurtFlamengoAston VillaGalatasarayTorinoSheffield UnitedWrexhamAfc BournemouthFc GoaFulham FcUefaWales Football TeamSevillaIndia Football TeamVillarrealAtalanta BcBurnleyLeicester CityInter MilanNorwich CityOlympique MarseilleRb LeipzigRcd MallorcaQueens Park RangersFenerbahceSouthamptonPoland Football TeamNew York Red BullsSporting CpDerby CountyAs MonacoColombia Football TeamMumbai City FcChurchill BrothersBologna FcMiddlesbroughCelta VigoReal SociedadGirona FcWolverhampton WanderersParma CalcioSassuoloDeportivo AlavesShillong LajongDelhi FcGokulam Kerala FC
Tournaments
Fifa World Cup 2026FIFABundesligaSaudi Pro LeagueBallon DorAfc Champions LeagueLa LigaChampions LeagueDfb PokalMlsMajor League SoccerSpanish Super CupEnglish Premier LeagueSerie AEFL ChampionshipUefa Nations LeagueWorld CupFa CupGerman CupCarabao CupFifa Club World CupEuropa LeagueCopa AmericaI LeagueCopa Del ReyUefa EuroSuper CupLigue 12022 Fifa World Cup QualifiersEnglish Football League CupChampionshipUefa Europa League2022 Fifa World CupUefa Super CupBangladesh Premier LeagueScottish PremiershipCoppa ItaliaIndian Super LeagueIndian Womens LeagueSpanish LeagueNewells CupWomens Super LeagueNational LeagueLeague OneEFL СhampionshipSouth American World Cup 2026 QualifiersNations LeagueEredivisieEuropa Conference LeagueDurand CupSaff ChampionshipIntercontinental CupAfc Asian CupHero Super Cup 2023Isl 2022 232022 World CupFifa U 17 Womens World CupSantosh TrophyCommunity ShieldLeague TwoDurand Cup 2022Liga Nos2022 World Cup QualifiersWorld Cup 2002Isl 2021 22Fantasy Premier LeagueI League 2021 22Austrian BundesligaFifa World Cup 2022Africa Cup Of NationsEuropean Super League2022 Afc Womens Asian CupSuper LeagueAfc Womens Asian Cup2022 Afc U 23 Asian CupU 23 Afc Asian Cup2021 Saff CupWorld Cup 2018International FriendliesIsl 2020 212021 Durand CupPremier Futsal LeagueIsl 2021Super LigOlympicsTokyo Olympics 2020Fifa World Cup 20182021 Tokyo Olympics2020 OlympicsSerie BEuro 2016Ligue 2Copa Libertadores2021 Afc Champions LeagueAsian Games2019 Asian CupFifa Under 17 World CupSegunda DivisionSaff 2018Coupe De La Ligue
Players
Julian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuHarry KaneLionel MessiErling HaalandGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzNeymarCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakViktor GyokeresSunil ChhetriPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioJude BellinghamKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
Teams
Tournaments
Players
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Criticism of Ligue 1 Sparks Fiery Response Centered on Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Criticism of Ligue 1 Sparks Fiery Response Centered on Lionel Messi

  • news
  • football
Kylian Mbappé Named France's Best Footballer for 2023-24

Kylian Mbappé Named France's Best Footballer for 2023-24

  • news
  • football
Truth is that personally I worry and am more afraid about injuries now, reveals Lionel Messi

Truth is that personally I worry and am more afraid about injuries now, reveals Lionel Messi

  • news
  • football
Find it very surprising that Luis Campos released statement before an important game, reveals Christophe Galtier

Find it very surprising that Luis Campos released statement before an important game, reveals Christophe Galtier

  • news
  • football
Lionel Messi’s return could be feasible but it would be technical decision, admits Eduard Romeu

Lionel Messi’s return could be feasible but it would be technical decision, admits Eduard Romeu

  • news
  • football
What Barcelona did this summer is not fair and I’m not sure if it is legal, claims Nasser Al-Khelaifi

What Barcelona did this summer is not fair and I’m not sure if it is legal, claims Nasser Al-Khelaifi

  • news
  • football
Reports | OGC Nice looking to convince Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre

Reports | OGC Nice looking to convince Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre

  • news
  • football
Always considered Neymar to be one of best players on planet, gushes Christophe Galtier

Always considered Neymar to be one of best players on planet, gushes Christophe Galtier

  • news
  • football
Kylian Mbappe stayed in championship that is not competitive, reveals Javier Tebas

Kylian Mbappe stayed in championship that is not competitive, reveals Javier Tebas

  • news
  • football
Manchester United should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance, proclaims Eric Bailly

Manchester United should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance, proclaims Eric Bailly

  • news
  • football
Any team that Lionel Messi is on will always be candidate to win Champions League, proclaims Sergio Aguero

Any team that Lionel Messi is on will always be candidate to win Champions League, proclaims Sergio Aguero

  • news
  • football
Players are in process of leaving while others are waiting to join us, confirms Christophe Galtier

Players are in process of leaving while others are waiting to join us, confirms Christophe Galtier

  • news
  • football
Reports | Nottingham Forest closing in on deal for Olympique Lyon’s Houssem Aouar

Reports | Nottingham Forest closing in on deal for Olympique Lyon’s Houssem Aouar

  • news
  • football
Reports | Marcus Rashford not to leave Manchester United this summer despite PSG interest

Reports | Marcus Rashford not to leave Manchester United this summer despite PSG interest

  • news
  • football
Reports | Paris Saint-Germain banish Mauro Icardi from training amidst rumours of move

Reports | Paris Saint-Germain banish Mauro Icardi from training amidst rumours of move

  • news
  • football
Olympique Marseille confirm that they have signed Alexis Sanchez on free-transfer

Olympique Marseille confirm that they have signed Alexis Sanchez on free-transfer

  • news
  • football
Reports | Paris Saint-Germain set to battle Barcelona for Bernardo Silva’s signature

Reports | Paris Saint-Germain set to battle Barcelona for Bernardo Silva’s signature

  • news
  • football
Reports | Paris Saint-Germain closing in on €15 million move for Renato Sanches

Reports | Paris Saint-Germain closing in on €15 million move for Renato Sanches

  • news
  • football
Really isn’t any kind of talk over Lucas Paqueta and only my admiration, proclaims Edu Gaspar

Really isn’t any kind of talk over Lucas Paqueta and only my admiration, proclaims Edu Gaspar

  • news
  • football
Want to have best players in world and I think Lionel Messi is best in history, proclaims Xavier Asensi

Want to have best players in world and I think Lionel Messi is best in history, proclaims Xavier Asensi

  • news
  • football
Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay is what I thought would happen, asserts Ander Herrera

Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay is what I thought would happen, asserts Ander Herrera

  • news
  • football
Reports | Olympique Lyon set £55 million asking price for Lucas Paqueta amidst interest

Reports | Olympique Lyon set £55 million asking price for Lucas Paqueta amidst interest

  • news
  • football
Reports | Olympique Lyon and Ajax reach agreement over €4 million fee for Nicolas Tagliafico

Reports | Olympique Lyon and Ajax reach agreement over €4 million fee for Nicolas Tagliafico

  • news
  • football
Reports | Juventus set to sign free-agent Angel Di Maria to one year contract

Reports | Juventus set to sign free-agent Angel Di Maria to one year contract

  • news
  • football
Want to wish everyone at PSG the very best for the future, insists Mauricio Pochettino

Want to wish everyone at PSG the very best for the future, insists Mauricio Pochettino

  • news
  • football
Paris Saint-Germain appoint Christophe Galtier as Mauricio Pochettino replacement

Paris Saint-Germain appoint Christophe Galtier as Mauricio Pochettino replacement

  • news
  • football
Paris Saint-Germain confirm that they have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain confirm that they have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino

  • news
  • football