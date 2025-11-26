Xavi Hernandez News

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Xavi Manchester United Demands have got De Jong & Araujo

Xavi Manchester United Demands have got De Jong & Araujo

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Francesco Oppini Dismisses Juventus-Xavi Hernandez Links Amid Speculation

Francesco Oppini Dismisses Juventus-Xavi Hernandez Links Amid Speculation

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Optimistic as it’s early in project and we’re on right path for Barcelona, asserts Xavi Hernandez

Optimistic as it’s early in project and we’re on right path for Barcelona, asserts Xavi Hernandez

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Improvement process is longer than we thought in Europe and that’s reality, asserts Xavi Hernandez

Improvement process is longer than we thought in Europe and that’s reality, asserts Xavi Hernandez

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Would be massive disappointment not go through but we’re thinking positively, claims Xavi Hernandez

Would be massive disappointment not go through but we’re thinking positively, claims Xavi Hernandez

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Barcelona is Lionel Messi’s home but let him enjoy his time in Paris, admits Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona is Lionel Messi’s home but let him enjoy his time in Paris, admits Xavi Hernandez

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True we have never won here which shows the difficulty of this week's game, claims Xavi Hernandez

True we have never won here which shows the difficulty of this week's game, claims Xavi Hernandez

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Easy choice for me to sign for Barcelona because Xavi gave me lot of confidence, reveals Jules Kounde

Easy choice for me to sign for Barcelona because Xavi gave me lot of confidence, reveals Jules Kounde

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Shameful how Barcelona is trying to get Martin Braithwaite out of his contract, asserts Michael Sahl Hasen

Shameful how Barcelona is trying to get Martin Braithwaite out of his contract, asserts Michael Sahl Hasen

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Haven’t sent any signals to Frenkie de Jong but let’s see what happens, reveals Xavi Hernandez

Haven’t sent any signals to Frenkie de Jong but let’s see what happens, reveals Xavi Hernandez

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Ousmane Dembele re-signs with Barcelona on two-year contract until 2024

Ousmane Dembele re-signs with Barcelona on two-year contract until 2024

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Gavi is 100 percent going to continue at Barcelona, proclaims Mateu Alemany

Gavi is 100 percent going to continue at Barcelona, proclaims Mateu Alemany

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Barcelona confirm Andreas Christensen signing on a free transfer

Barcelona confirm Andreas Christensen signing on a free transfer

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Reports | Tottenham close in on loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet

Reports | Tottenham close in on loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet

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Football has changed and Barcelona are living in the past, reveals Ronald Koeman

Football has changed and Barcelona are living in the past, reveals Ronald Koeman

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Reports | Ousmane Dembele to stay at Barcelona amidst interest

Reports | Ousmane Dembele to stay at Barcelona amidst interest

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Reports | Raphinha rejects Liverpool interest in favour of Barcelona move

Reports | Raphinha rejects Liverpool interest in favour of Barcelona move

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Yes it is a possibility that Robert Lewandowski could come, reveals Xavi Hernandez

Yes it is a possibility that Robert Lewandowski could come, reveals Xavi Hernandez

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Ousmane Dembele can be the best in the world and I hope he stays, reveals Xavi Hernandez

Ousmane Dembele can be the best in the world and I hope he stays, reveals Xavi Hernandez

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Not enough for Barcelona to finish second and we have to demand more, asserts Xavi Hernandez

Not enough for Barcelona to finish second and we have to demand more, asserts Xavi Hernandez

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Frenkie de Jong is a top player and would be a great signing for Manchester United, admits Rio Ferdinand

Frenkie de Jong is a top player and would be a great signing for Manchester United, admits Rio Ferdinand

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Ronald Araujo signs new contract with Barcelona until 2026 despite interest from Europe

Ronald Araujo signs new contract with Barcelona until 2026 despite interest from Europe

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We’re in first year of post-Messi era but we want to compete, proclaims Xavi Hernandez

We’re in first year of post-Messi era but we want to compete, proclaims Xavi Hernandez

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Don't know how it is in Madrid but in Barcelona we have to win by playing well, proclaims Xavi Hernandez

Don't know how it is in Madrid but in Barcelona we have to win by playing well, proclaims Xavi Hernandez

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Ousmane Dembele has to stay at Barcelona, asserts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ousmane Dembele has to stay at Barcelona, asserts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

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We generated fewer chances but were satisfied with the result, reveals Xavi Hernandez

We generated fewer chances but were satisfied with the result, reveals Xavi Hernandez

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Ousmane Dembele is an important footballer and I hope he stays, reveals Xavi Hernandez

Ousmane Dembele is an important footballer and I hope he stays, reveals Xavi Hernandez

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