Squads Yorkshire vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Bean Finlay
wicket keeper
Ali Haider
bowler
Bennison Will
no information yet
Amir Mohammad
bowler
Bess Dom
bowler
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Brook Harry
batsman
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Brown Pat
bowler
Cliff Benjamin Michael
bowler
Came Harry
batsman
Coad Ben
bowler
Chappell Zak
bowler
Edwards Mickey
bowler
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Ferreira Donovan
wicket keeper
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Firbank Matthew
no information yet
Dupavillon Daryn
bowler
Fraine William
batsman
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Gaikwad Ruturaj
batsman
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Hill George
all rounder
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Kelly Noah
no information yet
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Leech Dominic
bowler
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Luxton William
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Lyth Adam
batsman
Khan Zaman
bowler
Malan Dawid
batsman
Killoran Harry
all rounder
Milnes Matt
bowler
Lamb Matthew
batsman
Moriarty Daniel
bowler
Ljubojevic Suzie
all rounder
O'Rourke William
bowler
Lloyd David
batsman
Rashid Adil
bowler
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Revis Matthew L
batsman
McKiernan MH
bowler
Root Joe
batsman
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Shafique Abdullah
batsman
Moore Harry John
bowler
Steketee Mark
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Patel Samit
all rounder
Tattersall Jonathan
wicket keeper
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Thompson Jordan
all rounder
Reece Luis
all rounder
ul-Haq Imam
no information yet
Sidebottom Ryan
bowler
Vagadia Yash
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Wharton James Henry
batsman
Thomson Alex
all rounder
White Curtley-Jack
bowler
Tickner Blair
bowler
Wiese David
all rounder
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Match has not started yet