Squads Yorkshire vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

YOR
YOR
DER
DER

Playing

YOR
YOR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Bean Finlay

wicket keeper

Bennison Will

no information yet

Bess Dom

bowler

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Brown Pat

bowler

Came Harry

batsman

Coad Ben

bowler

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Ferreira Donovan

wicket keeper

Firbank Matthew

no information yet

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Hill George

all rounder

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Kelly Noah

no information yet

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Lyth Adam

batsman

Killoran Harry

all rounder

Ljubojevic Suzie

all rounder

Root Joe

batsman

Sutherland Will

all rounder

Patel Samit

all rounder

Tattersall Jonathan

wicket keeper

Thompson Jordan

all rounder

Reece Luis

all rounder

ul-Haq Imam

no information yet

Vagadia Yash

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Thomson Alex

all rounder

Wiese David

all rounder

Bench

YOR
YOR
DER
DER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet