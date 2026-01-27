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Welcome to Sportscafe, your trusted destination for all Charith Asalanka news. Stay updated on all the latest developments and stories about Charith Asalanka as he continues to build his reputation in the world of international cricket.

AI Simulation, PAK vs SL | Pakistan complete series sweep as Babar, pace trio dominate Sri Lanka

AI Simulation, PAK vs SL | Pakistan complete series sweep as Babar, pace trio dominate Sri Lanka

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Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan | 3rd ODI in Rawalpindi, Preview

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan | 3rd ODI in Rawalpindi, Preview

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Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan | Twitter reacts as unlucky Hasaranga denied wicket for want of review

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan | Twitter reacts as unlucky Hasaranga denied wicket for want of review

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India vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 6 will look to dominate after strong wins in the last round

India vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 6 will look to dominate after strong wins in the last round

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Team Pakistan vs Team Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 3 will look to dominate after strong group stage

Team Pakistan vs Team Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 3 will look to dominate after strong group stage

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SL vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Asalanka commits to getting out with haphazard running after getting dropped

SL vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Asalanka commits to getting out with haphazard running after getting dropped

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Team Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview | Match Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game

Team Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview | Match Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Preview | 11th Match, Group B, Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Preview | 11th Match, Group B, Asia Cup 2025

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Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Preview | Sri Lanka Aim To Bounce Back After Early Struggles

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Preview | Sri Lanka Aim To Bounce Back After Early Struggles

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Sri Lanka Will Look To Bounce Back, Bangladesh Aim To Prove Consistency

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Sri Lanka Will Look To Bounce Back, Bangladesh Aim To Prove Consistency

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Warning Signs for India: Nawaz’s Hat-trick and Early Tensions Around Asia Cup 2025

Warning Signs for India: Nawaz’s Hat-trick and Early Tensions Around Asia Cup 2025

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Zim vs SL | Twitter congratulates Sri Lanka as claim series with tight five-wicket win at Harare

Zim vs SL | Twitter congratulates Sri Lanka as claim series with tight five-wicket win at Harare

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ZIM vs SL, Review | Sri Lanka achieve clean sweep with thrilling five-wicket win against Zimbabwe

ZIM vs SL, Review | Sri Lanka achieve clean sweep with thrilling five-wicket win against Zimbabwe

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AI Simulation, SL vs BAN | Hasaranga stars in series decider as Sri Lanka claim ODI series

AI Simulation, SL vs BAN | Hasaranga stars in series decider as Sri Lanka claim ODI series

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SL vs BAN ODI Preview | Series decider to take place at Palekele International Stadium with series leveled at 1-1

SL vs BAN ODI Preview | Series decider to take place at Palekele International Stadium with series leveled at 1-1

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SL vs AUS | Twitter in disbelief as two consecutive dropped sitters leave Smith exasperated

SL vs AUS | Twitter in disbelief as two consecutive dropped sitters leave Smith exasperated

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‌AUS vs SL | Sri Lanka leave out Wickramsanghe for ODI series against Australia 

‌AUS vs SL | Sri Lanka leave out Wickramsanghe for ODI series against Australia 

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SL vs NZ | Twitter celebrates as Avishka Fernando’s fielding wizardry earns Jayasuriya’s applause

SL vs NZ | Twitter celebrates as Avishka Fernando’s fielding wizardry earns Jayasuriya’s applause

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Asalanka to lead as Sri Lanka announces white ball squad against New Zealand

Asalanka to lead as Sri Lanka announces white ball squad against New Zealand

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‌SL vs IND | Twitter erupts as furious Mendis hurls helmet after technical flub saves Kohli’s 

‌SL vs IND | Twitter erupts as furious Mendis hurls helmet after technical flub saves Kohli’s 

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‌SL vs NED | Twitter reacts to Asalanka-Thushara decimate Dutch army to earn consolation triumph

‌SL vs NED | Twitter reacts to Asalanka-Thushara decimate Dutch army to earn consolation triumph

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IND vs SL | Twitter pities Charith Asalanka for letting towel cost him his wicket in bizarre incident

IND vs SL | Twitter pities Charith Asalanka for letting towel cost him his wicket in bizarre incident

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IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan's superhuman stuff with gloves makes Hardik Pandya and crowd go mad

IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan's superhuman stuff with gloves makes Hardik Pandya and crowd go mad

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ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to wounded Pathum Nissanka after mid-pitch collision while attempting cheeky single

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to wounded Pathum Nissanka after mid-pitch collision while attempting cheeky single

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ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Pathum Nissanka playing dumb after bizarre mix-up at crucial juncture

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Pathum Nissanka playing dumb after bizarre mix-up at crucial juncture

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Asia Cup 2022 | Sri Lanka announces squad, Dilshan Madushanka earns maiden call-up

Asia Cup 2022 | Sri Lanka announces squad, Dilshan Madushanka earns maiden call-up

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IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer drops Charith Asalanka at deep mid-wicket

IND vs SL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Shreyas Iyer drops Charith Asalanka at deep mid-wicket

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