Match details Northern Brave vs Otago Volts List a Ford Trophy 07.11.2026

List a

Hamilton

NOR
NOR
OVO
OVO

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 07, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Brave Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Baker James, Birt Travis, Bocock Peter, Boult Trent, Brownlie Dean, Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, De Grandhomme Colin, Devcich Anton, Drysdale Peter, Fisher Matthew, Flynn Daniel Raymond, Gibson Jacob Michael, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johns Lauchie Ritchie, Johnston Scott Sangster, Jordan Chris, Kuggeleijn Scott, Lellman Fergus, Nethula Tarun Sai, O Brien Kevin, Patel Sundeep, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Randell Brett, Raval Jeet, Reardon Nathan, Santner Mitchell, Scott Johnston Huey Samuel, Seifert Tim, Sodhi Ish, Southee Tim, Swanson Christopher John, Tremain Chris, Verma Anurag, Wagner Neil, Walker FL, Walker Joe, Watling BJ, Williamson Kane, Winter Nick
Benchno information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Barnes Warren Dale, Beaton Tom, Broom Neil, Chu Max, Clout Tommy, Cox Ben, Craig Mark Donald, Cumming Jacob Mark, Duffy Jacob, Duffy Ryan Mitchell, Earle Soper Blair, Finnie Joshua Liam, Foxcroft Dean, Fuller James, Georgeson Luke, Hawkins Camden Thomas, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Hicks Shawn, Holder Jason, Hunter Jack Sean, James Whelan Ryan Leonard, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Kindley Hunter, Kitchen Anaru Kyle, Kwant Nick Michael, Lee Brett, Lockrose Ben, Ma'ara Ave, McClenaghan Mitchell, McKay Jarrod, McKenzie Angus, Muller Travis, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Dale, Phillips Glenn, Rae Michael, Raine Ben, Renwick Mitchell, Rippon Michael, Rodden Bradley, Rutherford Hamish, Smith Nathan, Tasman-Jones Joshua John, Todd Jamal, Viljoen Christoffel, Wheeler-Greenall Beckham, Wilson Brad
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSeddon Park
CityHamilton
Capacity10000
EndsMembers End
Hosts toCity End

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