Match details Northern Brave vs Otago Volts List a Ford Trophy 07.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ford Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, November 07, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northern Brave Squad
Otago Volts Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Seddon Park
|City
|Hamilton
|Capacity
|10000
|Ends
|Members End
|Hosts to
|City End
Match has not started yet