Match details Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds List a Ford Trophy 09.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Ford Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, February 09, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Otago Volts Squad
Wellington Firebirds Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|University of Otago Oval
|City
|Dunedin
|Capacity
|4500
|Ends
|Southern End
|Hosts to
|Northern End
Match has not started yet