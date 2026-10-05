Match details Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts List a Ford Trophy 27.10.2026

List a

Wellington

WFI
WFI
OVO
OVO

Match Info

Match:Ford Trophy 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Sunday, February 21, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Allen Finn, Balaji Lakshmipathy, Bennett Hamish, Bhula Jakob, Birt Travis, Blundell Tom, Borthwick Scott, Bracewell Michael, Colson Fraser John, Conway Devon, Dernbach Jade, Fletcher Andrew, Fletcher Luke, Georgeson Luke, Gibson James David, Greenwood Nick, Hancock David, Hartshorn James William, Hodge Brad, Hose Adam, Johns Lauchie Ritchie, Johnson Brett Manning, Johnson Troy Manning, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, Kuggeleijn Scott, Leonard Adam John, McComb Kieran, McLachlan Callum, McPeake Iain Geoffrey, Milne Adam, Muller Travis, Neesham James, Newton Ollie, Nofal Malcolm John, Patel Jeetan, Pollard Michael, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tait Shaun, Tashkoff Jesse, Taylor Matthew, van Beek Logan, Vishvaka Devan, Woakes Chris, Woodcock Luke James, Younghusband Peter Francis
Benchno information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Barnes Warren Dale, Beaton Tom, Broom Neil, Chu Max, Clout Tommy, Cox Ben, Craig Mark Donald, Cumming Jacob Mark, Duffy Jacob, Duffy Ryan Mitchell, Earle Soper Blair, Finnie Joshua Liam, Foxcroft Dean, Fuller James, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hawkins Camden Thomas, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Hicks Shawn, Holder Jason, Hunter Jack Sean, James Whelan Ryan Leonard, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Kindley Hunter, Kitchen Anaru Kyle, Kwant Nick Michael, Lee Brett, Lockrose Ben, Ma'ara Ave, McClenaghan Mitchell, McKay Jarrod, McKenzie Angus, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Dale, Phillips Glenn, Rae Michael, Raine Ben, Renwick Mitchell, Rippon Michael, Rodden Bradley, Rutherford Hamish, Tasman-Jones Joshua John, Todd Jamal, Viljoen Christoffel, Wheeler-Greenall Beckham, Wilson Brad
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumBasin Reserve
CityWellington
Capacity13000
EndsVance Stand End
Hosts toScoreboard End

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